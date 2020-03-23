Coronavirus outbreak could impact T20 World Cup, World Test Championship final: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The pandemic has forced postponement and cancellation of major sporting events around the world.

The deadly outbreak of Coronavirus has claimed over 14,000 lives around the world so far, with over 300,000 people testing positive for the disease. The pandemic has resulted in postponement and cancellation of major sporting events across the globe.

The qualification process for the final of World Test Championship is now under scanner amid the COVID-19 spread. According to Australian newspaper Sydney Morning Herald, it is 'unclear' whether the final of the tournament could go as per schedule if multiple series continue to be scrapped.

England's tour of Sri Lanka, which included two Test matches as part of the Championship, was recently called-off amid the pandemic.

The final of the tournament is to take place at Lord's in July next year. According to the newspaper, the ICC will hold a Teleconferencing on Friday, where the issue over World Test Championship, as well as the T20 World Cup in Australia this year will be discussed.

Under the World Test Championship, the other series which are likely to be affected due to the coronavirus outbreak are:

England tour of West Indies (3 Tests, June)

England tour of Pakistan (3 Tests, July-August)

West Indies tour of South Africa (2 Tests, July)

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka (3 Tests, July)

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand (2 Tests, August)

India will tour Australia for a four-match Test series in November-December later this year and the likelihood of the series depends on the pace at which the coronavirus could be contained.