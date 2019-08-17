Ashes | 2nd Test: Steve Smith retires hurt after struck on neck by Archer delivery

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith walks off after being struck on his neck by a bouncer

Australia batsman Steve Smith has retired hurt on 80 in the second Ashes Test at Lord's after being struck on an unprotected part of his neck by Jofra Archer amid an extremely hostile spell of bowling by the England paceman. (Match Scorecard)

A rising delivery by Archer knocked Smith — who was wearing a helmet — to the ground and England's players were quick to show their concern.

Smith was struck by a 92.4 mph bouncer by Archer

After receiving medical treatment, Smith was back on his feet but left the field for further assessment, to applause by spectators at the home of cricket.

The physio attends to Smith after he collapses

Archer had earlier struck the left foreman of Smith with a vicious delivery. Smith was in clear discomfort and had his arm strapped with protective padding by Australian medical staff.

Archer was bowling at speeds of up to 96 miles per hour (154 kph).

Smith had made his 80 from 152 balls and was replaced by Peter Siddle. Australia was 204/6 at the time, replying to England's first-innings total of 258.