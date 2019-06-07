2019 World Cup: Twitter loses its calm after ICC asks MS Dhoni to remove Army crest from gloves

Image Source : AP MS Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and dagger is part of their emblem.

A huge debate has broken out on the internet after the ICC asked the BCCI to get the Army symbol removed from former India captain MS Dhoni's gloves. India's opening game in the ongoing World Cup saw Dhoni once again profess his love for the security forces after he was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves. But the International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves.

However, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai asserted that the former captain will continue to don the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves as it is not a military symbol and the BCCI has sought the ICC's permission for it.

"The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can't sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know," Rai told PTI over phone.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and dagger is part of their emblem.

The CoA chief's defence is based on the fact that the para-regimental dagger logo has word 'Balidan' (sacrifice) inscribed on it, which is not the case with the logo sported by Dhoni.

The argument may not cut much ice with the ICC if it strictly goes by rules.

The CoA's intervention comes after there was social media criticism of the ICC's objections.

Here's how the Indian fans reacted to the matter.

When asked how India would respond in case the ICC insists on the removal of the sign and sanctions Dhoni for defiance, Rai said, "I think there has been a request to get it removed and not an instruction.

"As far as we are concerned, the BCCI CEO (Rahul Johri) will be reaching there before the Australia game and will be speaking to the senior ICC officials."