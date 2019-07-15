2019 World Cup: Mitchell Starc finishes as highest wicket-taker for second consecutive time

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Starc finishes as highest wicket-taker for second consecutive time

Mitchell Starc continued his impressive show in World Cups as he remained the highest wicket-taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 despite Australia being knocked out in the semi-finals by England.

Starc, who had 27 wickets from 10 games before the final, finished on top of the pile while Lockie Ferguson finished second with 21 scalps from 9 games ahead of Jofra Archer, who finished 3rd with 20 wickets from 11 games.

His 27 wickets in this year's World Cup is also the most by any bowler in a single tournament. The left-armer overtook his fellow Aussie Glenn McGrath, who had 26 to his name during the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas (2003) and Muttiah Muralitharan (2007) as well as Australia's Shaun Tait (2007)have 23 each in a single World Cup and constitute the top-five.

This is the second time Starc finished as the highest wicket-taker in a World Cup. He also finished as the top bowler in the 2015 edition with 22 wickets from 8 games as Australia lifted the trophy. New Zealand's Trent Boult also had 22 wickets in 2015 but he played a game more.

Starc now has a total of 49 wickets from 18 games in the showpiece tournament.

The 29-year-old is also now fourth in the list of most wickets taken in a World Cup ever. He is tied on 49 along with Vaas (49 from 31 matches) in fourth position while Pakistan's Wasim Akram (55 from 38 matches), Muralitharan (68 from 40 matches) and McGrath (71 from 39 matches) are ahead of him in that order.