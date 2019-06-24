Image Source : LORD'S CRICKET GROUND 2019 World Cup: Arjun Tendulkar helps England ahead of Australia clash

A Tendulkar helped England ahead of their World Cup clash against Australia -- not the man who owns almost all the batting records but the boy who aspires to shine with the ball.

Aiming to live up to his illustrious surname, Arjun Tendulkar ran in fast and bowled at the England batsmen on the eve of their big-ticket clash against arch-rivals Australia.

The son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday marked his run-up at the Lord's nets during England's practice session, drawing, on expected lines, the attention of those present at the mecca of cricket.

England have had a Tendulkar helping them out ahead of #ENGvAUS at Lord's! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Yl8OmN8p46 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 24, 2019

Sporting an orange t-shirt, Arjun could be seen bowling to England batsmen under the watchful eyes of the team's spin bowling consultant, Saqlain Mushtaq.

This is not the first time that Arjun has bowled in the nets for England. In 2015, as a 15-year-old, he was part of the group of net bowlers which helped England prepare for the second Ashes Test against Australia.

Arjun, 19, has played for MCC Young Cricketers against Surrey Second XI, picking up two wickets in High Wycombe last week.

Bowling from over the wicket, he produced a beauty of a delivery to castle opener Nathan Tilley in just his second over.

😳 Arjun Tendulkar, take a bow!



He took this stunning wicket this morning for @MCCYC4L.



Follow their progress versus @SurreyCricket 2nd XI ➡️ https://t.co/Vs5CtV2o8N#MCCcricket pic.twitter.com/5Mb3hWNI70 — Lord's Cricket Ground 🏏 (@HomeOfCricket) June 17, 2019

After disturbing Tilley's stumps, Arjun dismissed lower-order batsman BBA Geddes, returning figures of 11-2-50-2.

He has represented India under-19 team against Sri Lanka in a youth Test last year. Last month, Arjun had participated in Mumbai T20 League, playing for Aakash Tigers.

The strapping youngster had taken 19 wickets in just five games for Mumbai Under-19 in the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy.

Along with India, hosts England and defending champions Australia are among the favourites to win the ongoing edition of the showpiece.