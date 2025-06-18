Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission postponed yet again ahead of July 19 launch This marks the fourth delay for the Axiom-4 mission, which will be piloted by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla.

New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 mission has once again been postponed, just ahead of its initially planned launch on July 19. This marks the fourth delay for the mission. NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are now targeting a launch no earlier than Sunday, June 22, for the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, known as Axiom Mission 4. This shift in the launch timeline allows NASA to conduct a more thorough evaluation of operations on the space station following recent repair work on the rear segment of the Zvezda service module. The crew is set to embark aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Axiom-4 mission, which signifies a return to space for India, Hungary, and Poland, was initially set to launch on June 19 aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. The commercial mission is being led by Commander Peggy Whitson, with Shukla serving as the mission pilot alongside mission specialists Tibor Kapu from Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland.

Earlier postponments

Originally scheduled for May 29, the launch had been postponed multiple times due to a detected liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9's boosters, as well as issues with the aging Russian module of the International Space Station. The launch was rescheduled to June 8, then to June 10, and finally to June 11.

Axiom Space later mentioned on social media that the Ax4 crew remains in quarantine in Florida to adhere to all medical and safety protocols. They reported that the crew was in good health and high spirits, expressing eagerness for the upcoming launch.

This story is developing....