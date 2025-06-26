Shubhanshu Shukla leads India's return to space after 41 years as Axiom-4 docks at ISS Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and his Ax-4 crewmates docked with the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule after a 28-hour journey from Florida. The docking was completed at 4:03 PM IST on June 26, with the hatch scheduled to open after critical safety checks.

Shubhanshu Shukla, the Group Captain at Axiom-4 mission, became the second Indian to travel to space and the first to reach the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a private space mission. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which carried four astronauts under the Ax-4 mission, has successfully docked with the ISS at 4:03 PM IST on Thursday, June 26.

The docking marks the end of a 28-hour journey from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

How does the docking work in space?

Before docking, the spacecraft must match the ISS's orbit and speed. This complex process, called rendezvous, involves synchronising the spacecraft's location and velocity. Once aligned, a series of slow manoeuvres brings the capsule close to the ISS to allow a secure connection.

At 4:03 PM IST, Mission Control confirmed a 'soft capture'—the initial contact where the spacecraft gently connects to the ISS to absorb motion energy. A few minutes later, a ‘hard capture’ was achieved, securing the capsule with a firm physical lock using 12 hooks (in two sets of 6) to ensure complete structural stability.

Why do astronauts not enter the space station immediately after docking? What is the role of depressurisation?

Even after docking, astronauts are not supposed to enter the ISS right away.

The connecting space between the ISS and the Dragon capsule must be depressurised and pressure-equalised. This ensures no air leaks or pressure imbalances, which could be dangerous for the crew. This process takes around 2 hours, usually, which involves sealing both ends, slowly adjusting air pressure to match the ISS’s internal environment, and running safety checks.

Only after these steps can the hatch be safely opened, scheduled around 6:10 PM IST.

Historic liftoff from Apollo 11 launchpad: India in space after 41 years!

The Ax-4 mission lifted off at 12:01 PM IST on Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A—the same site used in NASA's historic Apollo 11 mission. Though delayed multiple times due to weather and technical issues, the launch finally succeeded, pushing India back into space exploration after 41 years since Rakesh Sharma.