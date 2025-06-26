Wasn't feeling very great, I've been sleeping a lot: Shubhanshu Shukla shares experience before docking to ISS As Axiom-4 crew make their journey to dock with the ISS, SpaceX held an in-flight event this morning to celebrate the milestone.

New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with his fellow crew members of the Axiom-4 mission, is currently en route to the International Space Station (ISS). They were launched aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which was propelled into orbit by the Falcon 9 rocket. The journey began at 12:01 PM on June 25, when the Indian astronaut lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. While they are on their way to dock with the ISS, SpaceX conducted an in-flight event this morning to mark the occasion. During the event, an Indian astronaut spoke to the nation from the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft while en route to the International Space Station (ISS).

Shubhanshu Shukla from space mentioned that he wasn't feeling very well after being shot in the vacuum and that he had been sleeping a lot. He also mentioned that he was learning to walk and eat in space, much like a baby. Shubhanshu Shukla mentioned that he was looking forward to spending time on the International Space Station and sharing his experiences.

