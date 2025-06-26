Advertisement
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to write history soon by becoming the first astronaut to step on the ISS. Here are all the live updates from the SpaceX Dragon docking event.

Live from Dragon
Live from Dragon Image Source : X
Written ByOm Gupta  Edited BySaumya Nigam  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla is poised to make history as the first Indian to step aboard the International Space Station (ISS). He was launched on June 25 at 12:01 PM as part of the Axiom-4 mission. The crew boarded the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was propelled into orbit by the Falcon 9 rocket. Currently, the spacecraft is en route to dock with the Harmony module of the ISS. According to the latest update from SpaceX, Dragon is on track and is expected to achieve docking at approximately 6:18 AM ET (3:48 PM IST).

Leading this groundbreaking commercial mission is Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and the current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space. She is joined by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is serving as the pilot. The team is further complemented by two mission specialists: Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from the European Space Agency (ESA) in Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, representing HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit).

Stay tuned for live updates on the docking event.

 

  • 3:30 PM (IST)Jun 26, 2025
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    The vehicle is on course to dock with the space-facing Harmony module of the ISS

    The vehicle is on course to dock with the space-facing Harmony module of the ISS, marking a key milestone in the Axiom-4 mission.

     

  • 3:29 PM (IST)Jun 26, 2025
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Dragon Spacecraft approaches ISS in nominal attitude

    The Dragon spacecraft carrying Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is now in range of the International Space Station (ISS) and maintaining a nominal attitude. As it carefully manoeuvres around and above the ISS, onboard thrusters are actively firing to guide the spacecraft into position. 

  • 3:23 PM (IST)Jun 26, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Axiom Mission 4 crew approaches the station above the Indian Ocean for a 4:48 PM IST

    Dragon carrying the Axiom Mission 4 crew approaches the station above the Indian Ocean for a 4:48 PM IST docking.

  • 3:14 PM (IST)Jun 26, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    SpaceX Dragon approaches for docking over the Indian Ocean confirms ISS

    The SpaceX Dragon, transporting the Axiom Mission 4 crew, is nearing the International Space Station as it approaches for docking over the Indian Ocean today.

  • 3:04 PM (IST)Jun 26, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    The International Space Station is in sight

    The Axiom-4 crew is nearing the International Space Station, and the ISS is now clearly visible to the SpaceX Dragon Grace crew.

  • 2:58 PM (IST)Jun 26, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Crew will spend around 14 days in ISS

    Upon reaching the International Space Station, the astronauts will spend approximately two weeks onboard, engaging in a mix of scientific research, outreach initiatives, and commercial ventures.

  • 2:55 PM (IST)Jun 26, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Docking event will be followed by a welcome ceremony

    Once the Axiom-4 crew successfully docks with the space station, they will be greeted by NASA's Expedition 73 Crew during a special welcoming ceremony.

  • 2:50 PM (IST)Jun 26, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Dragon is on track to dock with the ISS

    According to the most recent updates from SpaceX, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Dragon spacecraft is set to successfully dock with the International Space Station (ISS) at approximately 3:48 PM IST.

