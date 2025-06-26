Live Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission ISS docking LIVE Updates: Spacecraft Dragon on track to ISS Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to write history soon by becoming the first astronaut to step on the ISS. Here are all the live updates from the SpaceX Dragon docking event.

Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla is poised to make history as the first Indian to step aboard the International Space Station (ISS). He was launched on June 25 at 12:01 PM as part of the Axiom-4 mission. The crew boarded the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was propelled into orbit by the Falcon 9 rocket. Currently, the spacecraft is en route to dock with the Harmony module of the ISS. According to the latest update from SpaceX, Dragon is on track and is expected to achieve docking at approximately 6:18 AM ET (3:48 PM IST).

Leading this groundbreaking commercial mission is Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and the current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space. She is joined by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is serving as the pilot. The team is further complemented by two mission specialists: Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from the European Space Agency (ESA) in Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, representing HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit).

