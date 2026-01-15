NASA sends ISS astronauts back to earth early over medical concerns, Spacewalks put on hold NASA has carried out its first-ever medical evacuation from the International Space Station (ISS), sending four astronauts back to Earth more than a month ahead of schedule. The decision was taken after one crew member required medical evaluation that could not be fully conducted in space.

NASA has just brought four astronauts home (earth) ahead of schedule because one of them needed medical care. The crew left the International Space Station on Wednesday (January 14), riding back in a SpaceX capsule. They are expected to splash down in the Pacific near San Diego early Thursday morning, US time.

First time medical evacuation in 65 years

This is a big deal for NASA. In 65 years of sending people to space, this is their first real medical evacuation — something that doesn’t happen often.

NASA has not said which astronaut needed help – they are keeping it private. But outgoing ISS commander Mike Fincke made it clear: the astronaut is stable, safe and getting good care.

NASA also pointed out that this is not some dramatic emergency. They just wanted to get the crew back so the doctors on Earth could do more thorough checkups in person, something that is tough to pull off in orbit.

Astronaut health made NASA call off a planned spacewalk on January 7

Because of all this, NASA quickly called off a planned spacewalk on January 7. Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke were supposed to go out, but with only three astronauts left on the station, NASA put all spacewalks on hold – which shows the concern and care the space agency has and counts on for its astronauts.

You need at least two people outside and a support team inside, so for now, spacewalks are off the table. They will start up again when a new four-person crew arrives, hopefully in mid-February, flying up from Florida with SpaceX.

Astronauts who are heading home: Details

The astronauts heading home—Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Kimiya Yui, and Oleg Platonov—launched in August 2025. They were supposed to stay until late February 2026, but due to a medical issue, their mission got cut short by more than a month.

(Image Source : NASA)

For Cardman and Platonov, this was their first trip to space. Fincke and Yui are old hands: Fincke’s racked up over a year and a half in space, spread over four missions, and Yui just finished 300 days in orbit between two ISS stays.

Small crew, still running smoothly

Even with a smaller crew, the ISS is still running smoothly. There’s one US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts left, all in the middle of their eight-month mission that started with a Soyuz launch from Kazakhstan. NASA and SpaceX are working fast to move up the next launch so they can get the station back to a full crew.

Honestly, this sort of evacuation was always a possibility — computer models figured it would happen every three years or so. But this is the first time NASA’s actually done it. Russian missions have had to deal with similar situations, like the major illness on the Soviet Salyut 7 in 1985. NASA’s new administrator, Jared Isaacman, said they made the right call. At the end of the day, astronaut health comes first.