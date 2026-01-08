NASA pushes back January 8 spacewalk after crew member faces medical issue: What happened? NASA postponed a spacewalk set for January 8 outside the International Space Station after a crew member had a medical issue on board. The agency says everyone’s safe and stable. They’ll share updates and pick a new date for the spacewalk soon.

New Delhi:

NASA, one of the leading names in the space world, has decided to delay a spacewalk which was scheduled for today (Thursday, January 8, 2026) after spotting a medical issue with one of the astronauts on Wednesday afternoon (January 7). Due to the same, they hit pause, putting crew safety first.

Spacewalk postponed: Why NASA hit the pause

NASA has reported that one of the astronauts is dealing with a health concern, but they are keeping the details private. They have made it clear that the situation is stable, and they are keeping a close eye on things before the health of the astronaut gets worse. No one is in danger from the staff, but NASA claims to keep health as the topmost priority—when someone’s not feeling 100 per cent, they do not risk sending someone who's not feeling 100 per cent outside for the spacewalk.

Spacewalks are considered to be a tough task even on a good day, and even a small health problem might make things complicated. So, NASA sticks to keeping the astronauts safe and monitoring the health of the crew closely.

Health check on crew

NASA has informed us that the crew is doing okay. The astronaut with the medical issue is getting the right care, and everything on the station is running smoothly. Science work and station upkeep are moving along as usual.

The crew knows how to handle medical situations, and tracing the health from the earth is done by a team of doctors who are keeping tabs on them around the clock.

Also, the mission is on track, and nothing has changed for the day-to-day work.

(Image Source : NASA)NASA

When will the next spacewalk take place?

NASA will set a new date for the spacewalk once they finish checking out the medical situation, and all astronauts will be reported fit. We do not know many insights yet but expect more updates soon.

The spacewalk was just routine maintenance – postponements like this happen from time to time.