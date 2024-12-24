NASA's Hubble and Chandra Telescopes discover Tilted Black Hole in Galaxy NGC 5084

Follow us on Image Source : NASA NASA

NASA scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in galaxy NGC 5084, located about 80 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo. Using data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory and images from the Hubble Space Telescope, they identified a black hole tilted 90 degrees relative to the galaxy's plane. This rare alignment is accompanied by twin plasma plumes forming a striking "X" shape, a phenomenon never before observed.

Cutting-edge analysis reveals hidden secrets

The discovery was made possible by a new image analysis technique called Selective Amplification of Ultra Noisy Astronomical Signal (SAUNAS). This method detected faint X-ray emissions, deviating from the typical spherical distribution. Scientists believe this irregularity hints at a significant event in the galaxy's history.

Dr. Pamela Marcum from NASA's Ames Research Center highlighted how the tilted dusty disk and unusual X-ray structures provide fresh insights into the past of NGC 5084.

A Galactic Collision Likely Behind the Tilt

Further investigation using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) unveiled a dusty ring at the galactic core, perfectly aligned with the black hole's tilt. These anomalies suggest a dramatic collision with another galaxy, likely triggering massive plasma outflows above and below the galactic plane.

Dr. Alejandro Serrano Borlaff from NASA described this as a transformative event, shedding light on the dynamic processes that shaped NGC 5084.

Old Data, New Discoveries

This discovery underscores the power of modern processing techniques applied to decades-old data. NASA researchers plan to continue studying this tilted black hole to uncover more details about the violent cosmic event that reshaped NGC 5084’s structure and orientation.

This extraordinary find showcases the potential of multi-wavelength observations and advanced imaging methods in uncovering the universe’s hidden mysteries.

ALSO READ: ISRO begins assembly for LVM3 Rocket, powering India's first human spaceflight

ISRO, India’s space agency, recently announced that it has started putting together the Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (HLVM3) for the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send humans into space for the first time.

ALSO READ: Starlink was not a part of Manipur conflict, claims Elon Musk

The news caught Elon Musk's attention when an X user tagged him in a post and alleged that 'Starlink' was being misused by terrorists in Manipur. To which, Musk promptly denied the claim, stating, "This is false."