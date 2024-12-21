Starlink was not a part of Maipur conflict, claims Elon Musk

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk

SpaceX founder Elon Musk (who also heads X, formerly known as Twitter) has denied recent claims that Starlink satellite beams were being used in conflict-hit Manipur (India). His response comes after reports emerged about Starlink equipment which were allegedly being used in the region by the militants.

Security forces seize Starlink device

During a recent raid in Keirao Khunou, Imphal East (Manipur), Indian security forces confiscated arms, ammunition and other internet communication devices. Among the seized items were a satellite antenna, router and cables.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army has further shared images of the haul on X which sparked concerns when one device appeared to carry the Starlink logo.

Musk's response to allegations

After the incident, a social media user tagged Elon Musk in a post, alleging that Starlink was being misused by terrorists in Manipur. To the post, Musk promptly refuted the claim, stating, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India."

Advanced communication in conflict zones of India

This is the first reported instance of Starlink equipment recovered in Manipur. Known for its ability to work in remote areas, Starlink enables users to bypass traditional internet shutdowns, by offering uninterrupted connectivity.

This incident further highlights the sophistication of rebel communication networks amid an internet shutdown imposed by the state government.

Investigation into unauthorized usage

Authorities are now investigating how such equipment reached the region. Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service, is not yet fully operational in India and awaiting regulatory approval. Although available in neighbouring countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, in India, the service remains in its beta phase.

Reports of Starlink equipment being found in Manipur have already raised questions about potential gaps in monitoring and regulating advanced communication systems, especially in conflict zones.

Ethnic clashes add to the tension

The conflict in Manipur, rooted in ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May last year, has resulted in over 250 deaths and displaced thousands. The discovery of advanced technology in the region underscores the complexity of the ongoing unrest.

