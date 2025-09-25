NASA’s Artemis 2 mission to the moon scheduled for early 2026 NASA Artemis 2, the first crewed mission of its Artemis programme, is now targeted for early 2026. Four astronauts will be flying around the Moon on a 10-day journey aboard Orion without landing, marking a giant step toward future Moon landings and Mars missions.

New Delhi:

NASA is preparing to send astronauts back toward the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years. Named as the Artemis 2 mission, it is now scheduled for early 2026, with launch windows available in February, March and April. If all goes according to the plan, liftoff could happen as soon as 5 February 2026, with 26 April 2026 being the final possible date.

Lakiesha Hawkins, NASA’s acting deputy associate administrator, said, “This is a front-row seat to history.” Thai was for exploration systems development. She also stressed that astronaut safety remains the top priority, meaning the timeline could shift.

What will Artemis 2 do in space?

Artemis 2 will be the first crewed flight of the Artemis programme.

The mission will send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft, launched by the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

The crew includes:

Reid Wiseman (Commander)

Victor Glover (Pilot)

Christina Koch (Mission Specialist)

Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist, Canadian Space Agency)

They will follow a “free-return” trajectory, flying 9,260 km beyond the Moon before heading back to Earth — without entering lunar orbit or attempting a landing.

Delays and safety checks

The mission was originally planned for 2024 but was delayed due to safety concerns. During the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission in 2022, Orion’s heat shield experienced stronger-than-expected burning upon reentry. NASA has since redesigned the trajectory and made adjustments to avoid similar issues.

Engineers have also made modifications to the launchpad and fueling system to minimise hydrogen leaks, a problem that delayed Artemis 1.

Artemis 2 hardware nears completion

The SLS rocket, built by Boeing, is currently inside NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre Vehicle Assembly Building, with Northrop Grumman’s solid rocket boosters already attached. The Orion capsule and adapter are in their final stages of assembly. NASA expects to unveil the fully stacked rocket in October 2025.

Why Artemis 2 is an important mission for NASA

Though this mission is a test flight, it is a critical step in humanity’s journey back to the Moon. NASA officials said the mission’s success depends on both the safe return of the astronauts and the smooth execution of the lunar flyby.

The Artemis 2 mission will pave the way for Artemis 3, which aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface, and for future missions targeting Mars and deeper space exploration.