ESA's DRACO Mission: Pioneering satellite reentry study to curb space debris

The European Space Agency (commonly known as ESA) has unveiled plans for a groundbreaking mission, which is set to launch in 2027. The upcoming mission is aimed at studying satellite disintegration during atmospheric reentry. The mission, which has been named DRACO (Destructive Reentry Assessment Container Object), will provide vital insights to help minimize space debris. ESA has reportedly partnered with the European tech firm Deimos to build the satellite, which is marking a crucial step toward developing environmentally responsible satellite technology.

Studying satellite disintegration: The goal of DRACO

DRACO's primary objective is to collect detailed data on how satellites break apart when reentering Earth's atmosphere.

By examining closely the disintegration process, scientists aim to design future satellites which completely burn up during reentry, which will help in minimizing the risk of debris impacting the Earth's surface.

Furthermore, the mission will explore the environmental effects of reentry, like how satellite materials interact with the atmosphere and the byproducts produced in the process.

DRACO’s innovative design: Breaking up for science

Weighing 200 kilograms, and is about the size of a washing machine, DRACO has been designed to simulate the breakup of a standard satellite. However, a special 40-centimeter capsule will be equipped with four cameras and 200 sensors which will survive reentry to gather crucial data.

After reentry from the hemisphere, the capsule will release a parachute and transmit its findings before being lost at sea, which offers invaluable insights for the study of satellite disintegration.

Advancing zero debris technology: ESA's Vision for the Future

The DRACO mission is a part of ESA's larger vision to eliminate space debris. Holger Krag, ESA’s Head of Space Safety, emphasizes the mission's significance in shaping the future of satellite design. The data from DRACO will aid in creating demisable satellites by 2030, in line with ESA’s Zero Debris initiative.

Tim Flohrer, head of ESA's space debris office, will highlight the mission's importance as satellite launches continue to increase globally, making sustainable space practices more urgent than ever.

