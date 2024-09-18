India’s Space program expands: Cabinet approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus Mission and Space Station development

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India’s Chandrayaan-4, Venus Orbiter and Space Station get approval

In a major boost to India's space ambitions, the Union Cabinet has approved a range of projects aimed at expanding the country’s space capabilities. The announcements on September 18 include the Chandrayaan-4 mission, a Venus Orbiter Mission, the development of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, and a Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). These initiatives underscore India’s growing role in space exploration, beyond its earlier missions to the moon and Mars.

Chandrayaan-4: India’s next moonshot

India’s journey to the moon is far from over. The Chandrayaan-4 mission has been approved to land on the moon, collect samples and then return safely to the Earth. This will be a significant technology demonstration for future crewed lunar missions.

The project will be executed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with a budget of Rs 2,104 crore and an expected timeline of 36 months.

According to the government, this mission will lay the groundwork for India’s manned moon landing, which is targeted to take place in 2040.

Venus Orbiter Mission: Exploring Earth’s ‘Twin’

India is set to expand its planetary exploration with the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM). The mission was approved by the Cabinet and aims to study Venus' atmosphere, surface, and geology. Venus was once considered similar to Earth and could offer critical insights into planetary evolution.

The Venus mission will be launched in 2028 with an allocated budget of Rs 1,236 crore. The data collected could prove invaluable for understanding both Venus and Earth's developmental histories.

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India’s First Space Station

Another landmark decision is the approval for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), India’s first space station. The initial module of the space station is expected to be launched by 2028 under the expanded Gaganyaan programme, to establish a fully operational space station by 2035.

The space station will play a crucial role in enabling long-duration human space missions, laying the foundation for future lunar explorations and deep space missions.

Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV): Supporting India’s Space Goals

To support these ambitious missions, the Cabinet has also approved the development of a Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). This rocket system will be designed for larger payloads and reusability, capable of carrying three times the payload of current rockets.

The NGLV, with a budget of Rs 8,240 crore, will undergo three demonstration flights in the next eight years. This technology is critical for future human spaceflights and satellite launches.

India’s Growing Space Ambitions

With these new missions, India is positioning itself as a global leader in space exploration. The government’s vision for space during the Amrit Kaal includes establishing a space station by 2035 and completing a crewed lunar landing by 2040.

