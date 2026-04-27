Earth’s water may have come from Space: NASA’s SPHEREx Finds massive water ice deposits in space

New Delhi:

Where did Earth’s water really come from? People have argued about this for years—did it bubble up from inside our young planet, or did space deliver it to us? NASA’s new SPHEREx telescope just uncovered something that could help crack this problem wide open.

SPHEREx just mapped enormous layers of water ice sitting in Cygnus X, which is one of the busiest star-forming neighbourhoods in our entire galaxy. It’s about 4,500 light-years away, and honestly, it’s chaos out there—thick with gas, dust, and brand-new stars burning into life.

What is SPHEREx?

The name’s a mouthful: Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer. NASA shot this spacecraft into orbit back in March 2025, and it scans the whole sky in infrared light. Its main job? Hunt down water and organic molecules, figure out how galaxies and stars get going, and look for the stuff that might spark life. It’s busy with the first of four massive sky surveys right now.

Massive Ice Deposits Found in Cygnus X

Now, about Cygnus X—the team was blown away by how much water ice they found. It’s all over the giant molecular clouds, way more than anyone thought. Picture interstellar glaciers: not just frozen water, but a mix of dust and weird molecules, all locked together in the darkness.

This research hit the pages of The Astrophysical Journal on April 15, 2026, thanks to Joseph Hora and his group at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Dust Acts as a Protective Shield

The iciest regions are actually protected by black lanes of super-fine dust. We’re talking grains tinier than smoke. That dust isn’t just junk—it's like a cosmic blanket, blocking nasty radiation and shielding the ice so it can stick around long enough to get swept up into newborn planets.

Why does this matter when we talk about Earth’s water?

When stars and planets start clumping together, gravity drags in everything—gas, rocks, ice, you name it. So, when you look at Cygnus X, brimming with ice, you’re basically looking at a factory for new planets’ water supplies. That lines up with the idea that comets, asteroids, or other frozen debris delivered Earth’s water and maybe even organic molecules—the starter kit for life.

Why should anyone in India (or anywhere) care?

For students, researchers, or space geeks, discoveries like this show how cutting-edge telescopes dig into the biggest questions about where we come from and what else might be out there. And as ISRO launches more deep-space missions, findings like these just get more important for space science everywhere.

Overall, SPHEREx hints that water isn’t rare in star factories—it could be almost everywhere stars are born. That means tons of planets, all across the galaxy, could get exactly what they need to spark life.