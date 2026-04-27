Infinix GT 50 Pro launched with Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, gaming triggers and Liquid cooling and 6500mAh batter

New Delhi:

Infinix just rolled out the GT 50 Pro—a phone built for gamers and anyone who wants top-tier performance without breaking the bank. It’s loaded with serious hardware: a powerful chip, cooling tech to keep things smooth, built-in shoulder triggers, and an AMOLED display that refreshes up to 144Hz. Infinix clearly aims at users who want gaming features and flashy specs but are not about to shell out for the most expensive flagship phones.

Price and variants

Here’s how the pricing shakes out: the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage sells for IDR 69,98,000 (about Rs 35,000), while the beefier 12GB + 512GB version goes for IDR 74,99,000 (roughly Rs 40,000).

The smartphone comes in three colour options: Black Abyss, Red Blaze, and Silver Glacier. Currently, there is no word stated for the India launch; this means the Indian buyers might have to wait and see.

Display details

On the front, you get a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPS screen with a resolution that lands just above Full HD but stays shy of true 2K. It can switch between 30Hz and 144Hz, which means buttery gameplay and better battery life for everyday stuff. It cranks out up to 4500 nits brightness, nails a 330Hz touch sampling rate, and rocks a super-speedy 2800Hz touch response. Gorilla Glass 7i offers some reassurance against drops, and the TÜV Low Blue Light stamp helps your eyes survive long sessions. The phone weighs 198 grams, so not too light—it feels intentional with its angular, gamer-focused design.

Processor, storage, RAM and more

As per the reports, it was stated that no hiccups are present in the device. Infinix put in MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, built on a cutting-edge 4nm process. You’ve got 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, plus up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Keeping it cool is the new HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system—there’s even a micro-pump to push heat out faster, which is rare at this price point.

If you play shooters or fast games, the Open-Cut Pressure-Sense GT Triggers will catch your eye. These aren’t just for show—they deliver 10 levels of pressure sensitivity, up to four actions per trigger, and a snappy 20ms response. The triggers last over 3 million presses and can be mapped to different in-game actions, shortcuts, media controls, or even custom lighting.

Camera details

The camera is not the main selling point here, but the hardware is solid: you get a 50MP main shooter with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide for group shots, and a 13MP selfie cam. Battery life’s a real bright spot—at 6,500mAh, with 45W wired charging, 30W wireless, plus reverse charging both ways (10W wired and 5W wireless), so you can keep your accessories topped up too.

Competitors and the Indian market

Overall, Infinix has packed a lot into the GT 50 Pro. Huge battery, real cooling, custom triggers, and a blazingly smooth display. If they bring this to India at a smart price, expect it to go head-to-head with the likes of iQOO, Poco, and Realme for gamers who want great specs without the crazy price tag.