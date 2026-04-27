Dinesh Trivedi appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh: MEA

New Delhi:

Former Union minister and BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi was on Monday appointed India’s next high commissioner to Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The MEA further stated that he is likely to take up the assignment shortly. Notably, Trivedi will replace Pranay Verma, who is set to move to Brussels as India’s ambassador to the European Union.

With this appointment, Trivedi becomes a rare political appointee to a key neighbouring diplomatic posting in recent years. Dinesh Trivedi’s appointment comes at a time when India and Bangladesh are working towards stabilising and resetting bilateral ties following recent political developments in Dhaka.

Know all about Dinesh Trivedi

A veteran political figure with over three decades of experience, Dinesh Trivedi is known for his deep roots in West Bengal and understanding of cross-border dynamics. He is also is seen as a strategic choice to help stabilise bilateral relations during a sensitive political phase.

Dinesh Trivedi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2021 after a long stint with the All India Trinamool Congress from 1998 to 2021, where he was considered a close aide of Mamata Banerjee before his high-profile exit. Priot to this, he was associated with the Janata Dal between 1990 and 1998 and the Indian National Congress from 1980 to 1990.

Dinesh Trivedi has held key parliamentary roles

In these years, Dinesh Trivedi has held key parliamentary roles, serving as a Member of Parliament in both Houses—representing Barrackpore in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2019, and serving multiple terms in the Rajya Sabha (1990–96, 2002–08, 2020–21).

The ministerial experience Dinesh Trivedi includes a stint as Union Railway Minister between 2011 and 2012, when his decision to propose a passenger fare hike in the 2012 Railway Budget—aimed at improving safety and infrastructure—triggered a political fallout with Banerjee and led to his resignation. Prior to that, he served as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare from 2009 to 2011 under the UPA government.

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