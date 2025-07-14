Astronaut Shukla's Dragon spacecraft hatch closes: First Indian on ISS all set to begin return journey Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has entered the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, and the depressurisation of the area between the spacecraft and the ISS is currently underway.

New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to return to Earth tomorrow on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which is preparing to depart from the International Space Station (ISS). As part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla has safely entered the spacecraft, and the hatch has been closed. After he and the crew settled inside, the area between the Dragon and the ISS will be depressurised before the spacecraft undocks. According to Axiom Space, the crew is scheduled to undock from the ISS at 4:35 PM IST.

Following undocking, the crew is expected to splash down off the coast of California approximately 22.5 hours later, around 4:31 AM CT (3:01 PM IST on Tuesday).

A statement from NASA indicated that the Dragon spacecraft will return with over 580 pounds of cargo, which includes NASA hardware and valuable data from more than 60 experiments conducted during the mission.

Special farewell ceremony

On Sunday, the astronauts from Expedition 73 held a special farewell ceremony for the crew of Axiom-4. This Axiom-4 mission crew included Shukla, commander Peggy Whitson, and two mission specialists, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. The Axiom-4 mission was particularly important because it marked the first time in over 40 years that India, Poland, and Hungary have sent astronauts into space.

During the farewell event aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Shukla shared his hopes for a speedy reunion with his fellow astronauts back on Earth. He also mentioned that when the crew returns, the spacecraft will operate automatically, meaning it will handle most of the descent back home without needing a lot of manual control.

