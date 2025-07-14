Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Science
  3. Astronaut Shukla's Dragon spacecraft hatch closes: First Indian on ISS all set to begin return journey

Astronaut Shukla's Dragon spacecraft hatch closes: First Indian on ISS all set to begin return journey

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has entered the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, and the depressurisation of the area between the spacecraft and the ISS is currently underway.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla entering SpaceX Dragon
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla entering SpaceX Dragon Image Source : Axiom Space
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to return to Earth tomorrow on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which is preparing to depart from the International Space Station (ISS). As part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla has safely entered the spacecraft, and the hatch has been closed. After he and the crew settled inside, the area between the Dragon and the ISS will be depressurised before the spacecraft undocks. According to Axiom Space, the crew is scheduled to undock from the ISS at 4:35 PM IST.

Following undocking, the crew is expected to splash down off the coast of California approximately 22.5 hours later, around 4:31 AM CT (3:01 PM IST on Tuesday).

A statement from NASA indicated that the Dragon spacecraft will return with over 580 pounds of cargo, which includes NASA hardware and valuable data from more than 60 experiments conducted during the mission.

Special farewell ceremony

On Sunday, the astronauts from Expedition 73 held a special farewell ceremony for the crew of Axiom-4. This Axiom-4 mission crew included Shukla, commander Peggy Whitson, and two mission specialists, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. The Axiom-4 mission was particularly important because it marked the first time in over 40 years that India, Poland, and Hungary have sent astronauts into space.

During the farewell event aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Shukla shared his hopes for a speedy reunion with his fellow astronauts back on Earth. He also mentioned that when the crew returns, the spacecraft will operate automatically, meaning it will handle most of the descent back home without needing a lot of manual control.

ALSO READ: 

Axiom 4: All about historic mission carrying an Indian to space after 40 years

All about SpaceX Dragon spacecraft taking Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to ISS

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: All you need to know about first Indian going to Internation Space Station
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: All scientific experiments, activities he will perform at ISS during 14-day stay
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to take Tardigrades to ISS: What is it and why ISRO wants to study them

Shubhanshu Shukla: What will India's first astronaut on ISS eat during 14-day stay?

Elon Musk voices concern over long-term safety of ISS amid Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 delay

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 astronauts to study insulin in space, aim for diabetes breakthrough

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission: Why it takes 28 hours to reach the ISS, just 400 km above Earth

In-flight event, docking, settling in: Here's how astronaut Shukla spent day 2 of expedition

ISRO chief details India's decisive role in saving Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science
Axiom 4 Shubhanshu Shukla
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\