45 Earth-like planets discovered: Scientists identify new habitable worlds beyond solar system

New Delhi:

If you are looking for the answer for another Earth-like planet, then you have landed on the right article. In the world of space research, scientists have found around 45 planets which closely resemble Earth, where life might actually be possible. Lisa Kaltenegger and her team at the Carl Sagan Institute led the charge on this one.

45 Earth-like planets found outside our solar system: How did scientists find out?

Scientists sifted through data on more than 6,000 known exoplanets. The main aim was to find rocky worlds in a “habitable zone" around a star where liquid like water could exist.

How the scientists pick the best candidates?

Their team chooses data from ESA’s Gaia mission and NASA’s Exoplanet Archive.

They check on how much energy each planet gets from its star, they figure out if it sits in a cozy enough spot, which is very similar to what we see in Earth’s position in our solar system.

Another important part is the temperatures of the planet – that has to be just right in order to keep the water sticking around. Out of the 45 planets, 24 sit in an even narrower range, which makes it the top contender for following up the study and figuring out the possibility.

Top picks for life

Some of the best-looking prospects come from the TRAPPIST-1 system, which is about 40 light-years away. TRAPPIST-1 e stands out as especially Earth-like.

A few other planets made the shortlist:

TOI-715 b – a “super-Earth” in a calm, stable, habitable zone

Proxima Centauri b – one of the nearest Earth-like worlds to us

LHS 1140 b – a dense, rocky world that might even have an atmosphere

These planets just jumped to the front of the line in the search for signs of life.

What’s next in the hunt for life in the galaxy and beyond?

The scientists are turning powerful tools like the James Webb Space Telescope and the Extremely Large Telescope toward these targetted planets to seek the possibility.

The next step is to look even closer for key signs in their atmospheres – think oxygen or methane, which could mean something is alive there.

Future missions like the proposed Habitable Worlds Observatory are being designed for just that.

Life on another planet- Is it important enough?

Finding planets in this habitable zone does not mean life’s a given- but it does make it more likely. Discoveries like this do not just open a new chapter in our hunt for life beyond Earth, they also change the way we think about our place in the universe, and they’ll steer where we look next.