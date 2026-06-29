Three dead after under-construction hotel wall collapses in Rajasthan's Amer

Jaipur:

At least three workers were killed, and three others were injured after a wall under construction at a resort collapsed in Rajasthan's Amer on Monday. The incident happened near Talamod in the Chandwaji area of Rajasthan's Jaipur district.

According to preliminary information, construction work on the boundary wall of the Aravali Palace resort was underway while repairs to a sewerage pit were also being carried out. During the work, the wall suddenly collapsed, burying around six workers under the debris.

Police said two women and one man died in the incident after being trapped beneath the rubble. Three injured workers were rescued and admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Chandwaji police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collapse and launched a rescue operation. A large crowd gathered at the scene following the accident.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the wall collapse

(Input: Amit Yadav)