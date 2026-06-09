Jaipur: Three killed after massive fire breaks out at firecracker factory

New Delhi:

Three people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Jaipur's Khoh Nagoriyan area on Tuesday. Flames and thick smoke engulfed parts of the factory premises. According to initial information, three people lost their lives in the fire. The identities of the victims have not yet been officially disclosed. Authorities are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatalities. Firefighters rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the blaze. After a lengthy operation, fire department teams managed to bring the fire under control.

According to an official, authorities received information about the fire at around 11:30 am. Following the alert, multiple emergency agencies were mobilised immediately.

"We received information about a fire in the Khoh Nagoriyan area. The fire brigade, ambulances, our Quick Response Team (QRT), and the police were immediately dispatched to the site. Rescue operations and other emergency activities were initiated without delay," the official said.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within approximately 20 to 25 minutes. Authorities confirmed that three people lost their lives in the fire, while five others sustained injuries and were shifted for medical treatment.

Investigation underway

Officials have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Multiple agencies are examining the cause of the fire and the nature of activities being carried out at the factory. The official said a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is on its way to the site and will investigate what kind of factory was operating there and what materials were being manufactured or stored inside.

Police are also conducting a separate investigation from a law-enforcement perspective, while authorities seek to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fire.

What was the cause of the fire?

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigators are expected to examine whether any safety lapses, storage issues or other factors contributed to the incident.

Days after Delhi's Malviya Nagar tragedy

This comes days after the devastating fire at a bed-and-breakfast facility in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people and brought serious safety violations to light. Officials said the establishment was allegedly operating beyond its approved capacity and lacked a sanctioned building plan.

Following the tragedy, the Delhi government on Thursday formed district- and subdivision-level committees to inspect properties and take sealing action against establishments found violating fire safety regulations and building norms.