Three students injured in fire at Gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Three students sustained serious burn injuries after a fire broke out at a Gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi district. The authorities said, the fire which was reportedly caused due to sparks from burning neem leaves used as a mosquito repellent, led to the tragic incident.

About the incident

The authorities stated that the incident occurred on the intervening night of October 2 at Talawas village, located in the Dei area. They added, 14 boys were sleeping in a hall when they lit dry neem leaves in a corner to repel mosquitoes. The boys were resting on foam mattresses at the time.

However, later in the night, a fan and a cooler used in the room allegedly spread sparks from the burning neem leaves onto the mattresses, thus igniting a fire. Meanwhile, Dei Station House Officer Babulal, speaking of the incident mentioned, three students, identified as Ritesh Sharma (13), Shivshankar Sharma (13), and Abhijeet Sharma (12), suffered 60 percent burn injuries due to the fire.

Probe underway

While the authorities are investigating the incident further, Suresh Sharma, a Gurukul teacher, explained that he had conducted a class for the 14 boys until 10:30 pm on Wednesday. After the session, while, 10 boys slept inside the hall with a fan and cooler running, four slept outside.

He stated, upon hearing the screams of the boys, we rushed to the hall and managed to rescue them. However, three students had already been injured by the time, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE | Leopard on loose strikes fear across 20 villages near Udaipur, seven dead in fortnight

READ MORE | Bomb threat to several Rajasthan railway stations, including Hanumangarh Junction