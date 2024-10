Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

A bomb threat has been issued to several railway stations across Rajasthan, including Hanumangarh Junction. An unknown individual delivered a letter to the station superintendent at Hanumangarh, allegedly from Jaish-e-Mohammed, threatening to bomb key stations such as Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, and Jaipur.