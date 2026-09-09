Voting underway for first phase of Rajasthan local body polls, 20,000 candidates in fray for 5,393 posts

Jaipur:

Amid tight security, the polling in the first phase of Rajasthan's urban local body elections underway on Wednesday across 162 civic bodies across the state, including 18 in Jaipur district. In this election, more than 20,000 candidates are in the fray for 5,393 councillor posts in the first phase. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The four municipal corporations where polling underway in the first phase include Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Bhilwara.

162 urban local bodies going to polls in first phase

In the first phase, 162 urban local bodies going to polls include four municipal corporations, 27 municipal councils and 131 municipalities.The initial voting in Alwar city saw a protest from voters as an electronic voting machine (EVM) did not work. In the similar manner, Sawai Madhopur and Jodhpur, an EVM technical glitch also led to long queues.

In the first phase, a total of 20,623 candidates are contesting the elections and as per the EC officials, 57,52,278 (57.52 lakh) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 7,683 polling booths across the 162 civic bodies.

Polling will be conducted at 565 booths

Polling will be conducted at 565 booths across 18 urban local bodies Jaipur district. The civic bodies that are going to polls in Jaipur district include Manoharpur, Phulera, Sambhar, Naraina, Kishangarh-Renwal, Shahpura, Dudu, Chaksu, Phagi, Jobner, Khejroli, Jamwaramgarh, Vatika, Kanota, Bassi, Bagru, Kaladera and Chomu.

As per the announcement from the EC, the polling for Rajasthan's 309 urban local bodies is being conducted in two phases on September 9 and 11. The EC said that the counting of votes for councillor posts will be held on September 14.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation will go to polls in second phase

It should be noted that the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) will go to polls in the second phase, while the other 18 urban local bodies within Jaipur district will go to polls in the first phase.

It is significant to note that this is the first time ever that the entire urban local body election has been compressed into one large statewide political fight. Previously, the municipal election cycles were staggered and was being held for many months, notably in 2020 and 2021, extending up to a year and a half and keeping the model code of conduct active for a long span.

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