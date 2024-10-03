Leopard on loose strikes fear across 20 villages near Udaipur, seven dead in fortnight

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image.

A series of deadly leopard attacks have caused widespread panic in the rural areas surrounding Udaipur, with seven fatalities reported over the past fortnight. The attacks, which have struck villages in the Godunda and Badgaon subdivisions, have left residents terrified, with many confining themselves indoors and schools shutting down to ensure children’s safety.

The leopard’s rampage has prompted a massive operation involving over 100 personnel from the forest department, police, and army. The team has cordoned off a 20-kilometre area, including the villages of Kelvon Ka Kheda and Rathod Ka Guda, where the latest attacks took place.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh confirmed that authorities are focusing their efforts on capturing or neutralizing the animals in this region.

District Forest Officer Ajay Chittora has indicated that the nature of the attacks suggests they are all the work of the same leopard. "The pattern of the killings, including the location and timing, all point to a single predator," Chittora stated. The leopard has become unusually aggressive, attacking people in broad daylight, which is rare for the typically elusive species.

Locals have described a sense of fear that has gripped the region, with villagers too scared to venture out of their homes. Gogunda Station House Officer Shaitan Singh Nathawat reported that many residents now carry sticks when they go outside. "Villagers are terrified, and even children have been kept indoors," Nathawat said, emphasising the sense of unease that has taken hold of the communities.

In response to the escalating danger, the forest department has authorised the shooting of the leopard. A special team has been deployed, using crackers and drums to make noise and drive the animal out of its hiding places. A trap has also been set near a rainwater drain in Kelvon Ki Dhani, where fresh pug marks were found, suggesting the leopard’s recent presence.

While leopards are generally not known for attacking humans in this region, locals believe the recent pattern is an anomaly. "Leopards have never attacked humans here before, but this one seems to have broken the pattern," said Bhagwati Lal, a villager from the area. He added that many have been avoiding routine tasks like collecting fodder for livestock due to the fear of encountering the predator.

To assist in the hunt, expert shooters have been brought in from across the state, including from Udaipur, Rajsamand, Jodhpur, and even Ranthambore, a renowned wildlife reserve. An expert shooter from Hyderabad has also joined the search, intensifying efforts to capture the leopard.

Meanwhile, local authorities have taken several precautions to ensure public safety. Schools in Rathod Ka Guda have been temporarily closed, and an advisory has been issued urging residents to avoid going out alone. If villagers must leave their homes, authorities recommend travelling in groups and carrying sticks to make noise. Additionally, they have warned that people should avoid walking through bushes or secluded areas and should be extra cautious near dead animals, as the leopard may be attracted to such sites.

On social media, an official advisory has been widely circulated, urging people to ensure that children are fully clothed when outdoors, as naked children could be mistaken for prey by the leopard. "If you have an outdoor toilet, do not leave its door open," the administration warned, emphasising the importance of vigilance.

As the search continues, the tension in the area remains high, with residents hoping for a swift resolution to the crisis. Authorities are working around the clock to track and neutralize the leopard, but until then, fear and caution are defining daily life in these affected villages.