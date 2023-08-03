Red diary row: 'Bofors moment', BJP's fresh attack on Gehlot govt over alleged RCA scam

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gudha's 'red diary' provided leeway to BJP against the Gehlot government.

Day after former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha came up with his 'red diary' levelling fresh allegations on the Gehlot government, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday termed the development as a 'Bofors moment' for the Rajasthan government because the allegations came from the government itself.

Yesterday, Gudha claimed irregularities in Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) which is helmed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav. While reading some pages of his 'red diary', Gudha made fresh allegations of corruption in the state cricket body.

"The 'red diary' is revealing the wrongdoings of not just Rajasthan CM but also his son...This is Bofors moment for Rajasthan government because the allegations are by the government itself..." said Trivedi.

The BJP leader elaborated that in the Bofors case, the allegations were made by then Union Minister VP Singh against his government led by Rajiv Gandhi, similarly, in Rajasthan the allegation was made by the minister himself.

"Statement made in the assembly is considered most authentic. The sacked minister made the allegation on the floor of the assembly," he added.

The new pages from the 'red diary' added a new chapter to the corruption done by the Gehlot government. He further claimed CMO's involvement in alleged corruption in RCB.

Calls for demanding money are being received by the CM's personal secretary, he claimed.

Gudha also expressed his apprehension about going to jail saying, "Even if I go to jail, there will be new revelations in the diary. Corruption details are there in this diary. The red diary contains all the proofs of corruption done by the Ashok Gehlot government. They are planning to file false cases against me."

Gudha, who was sacked hours after he questioned his own government in the assembly on the issue of crimes against women, said that he would continue to question the government.

