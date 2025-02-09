Rajasthan: Thieves fight over stolen money in Ajmer Bakery, CCTV captures brawl

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ajmer Bakery

A bizarre incident of theft has been reported from Ajmer, Rajasthan, where two thieves were caught on CCTV fighting over stolen money inside a bakery. The video footage shows the two thieves, who had entered the bakery to rob it, arguing and physically fighting over the cash they had found. Expecting only a small amount, they were instead shocked to discover bundles of cash, which led to their confrontation.

The incident took place in the Kesarganj area of Ajmer at the Deluxe Bakery. According to reports, the thieves broke into the bakery and found a sum of Rs 5 lakh in the cash register. Surprised by the amount, they started fighting, even pushing each other, which caused the money to scatter across the floor.

The entire episode was captured by the bakery’s CCTV cameras. The bakery owner, Lalit Mulchandani, has filed a theft complaint at the Clock Tower Police Station. The police are now reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the thieves.

Lalit Mulchandani explained that the thieves had entered through an under-construction shop nearby before breaking into his bakery. The stolen money was intended for a contractor, he added.

The bakery owner expressed hope that, given the recent success of the police in solving a similar theft case, the authorities would quickly identify and arrest the culprits using the CCTV footage.