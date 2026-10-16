Rajasthan BJP chief faces backlash over 'will support Pakistan' remark; issues clarification

Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajasthan unit president Madan Rathore found himself in a controversy after he purportedly said India would support Pakistan in case the neighbouring country goes to a war with the United States (US), drawing a backlash from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after which he issued a clarification over his statement.

Rathore made the remarks during an event that was organised on the birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. "If war breaks out between US and Pakistan, we will stand with Pakistan as it is our neighbour," he had reportedly said.

Congress, AAP target Rathore

But the Congress was quick to criticise Rathore's remarks and said this shows the saffron party's love for Pakistan, which it described as a "terrorist nation". Dr Shama Mohamed, Congress' national spokesperson, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take action against Rathore.

The AAP also shared Rathore's video on X (formerly Twitter) and said the BJP is standing with Pakistan and called the party a "traitor". "When the public asks questions, they're Pakistani; when youth raise their voices, they're terrorists! But when a BJP leader talks about standing with Pakistan, where does Modi's nationalism disappear to?" the party said.

Rajasthan BJP chief issues clarification

With the pressure mounting on him, Rathore issued a clarification and said his remarks are being seen out of context. The BJP leader said it was regarding a cricket match between the US and Pakistan, while questioning opposition parties for distorting his words.

"I remarked that if India were to lose a cricket match against Pakistan, anyone who sets off firecrackers at that moment is not a patriot. The situation regarding a match between America and Pakistan is different, but the point I made was strictly in the context of sports," Rathore told news agency PTI.

"Anyone who has distorted my words is in the wrong; what has been claimed is untrue and malicious. The discussion was clearly and exclusively about sports... specifically, about a cricket match," the Rajasthan BJP president added.

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