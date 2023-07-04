Monsoon: Rajasthan records highest rainfall in June in 123 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) Rajasthan records highest rainfall in June in 123 years

Monsoon in Rajasthan: In a unique occurrence, Rajasthan recorded the highest rainfall in June in the last 123 years, an official said on Tuesday (July 4).

The state received a total rainfall of 156.9 mm in June, which was 185 per cent more than the average, and the highest rainfall recorded in the month since 1901, Radheshyam Sharma, Director of Jaipur Meteorological Department, said.

He informed that the maximum rainfall recorded in June was at 122.8 mm which was in 1996.

Detailing further, Sharma said that East Rajasthan received 118 per cent more rainfall than average while west Rajasthan received 287 per cent more rainfall than average in the month of June.

He further said that heavy rain and thundershowers occurred in the southern parts of the state due to the impact of the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy from June 16 to 20. The districts which received rain included Jalore, Pali, Barmer, Rajsamand Sirohi, and Ajmer.

Jalore received 400.5 mm of rainfall during this period, he added, further informing that normal or above normal rainfall was recorded in all the districts except Jhalawar in June.

Monsoon enters Rajasthan earlier

The monsoon entered the state this year at around June 25 and moved ahead rapidly and covered the western parts of Rajasthan on July 2 (six days before the average time), he said.

He said due to the activation of easterly winds coming from the Bay of Bengal, there is a strong possibility of increase in rain activities from July 5-6 in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer and some parts of Jaipur and Bharatpur division of east Rajasthan.

There is a possibility of further increase in rain and light to moderate rains in most parts of east Rajasthan while heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places from July 7.

“In some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner division of western Rajasthan, there is a strong possibility of an increase in rain activities from July 6-7 and the reactivation of monsoon,” he said.

According to the meteorological department, till 8.30 am on Tuesday, 5 cm rainfall was recorded in Tijara in Alwar, 4 cm in Bachi of Jaipur, 4 cm in Chaksu, 4 cm in Paota, 3 cm in Sikrai of Dausa, 3 cm in Jamwaramgarh of Jaipur, 3 cm in Malakheda of Alwar, 3 cm in Laxmangarh of Sikar, 2 cm in Kishangarhwas of Alwar, 2 cm in Aklera of Jhalawar, 2 cm in Rajgarh of Alwar, 2 cm in Tonk, 1 cm in Saganer tehsil, Sapotra of Karauli and Dholpur.

