LPG truck catches fire after collision with tanker on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway; one killed | Watch

Jaipur:

A major fire broke out late Tuesday night after an LPG cylinder-laden truck collided with a tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway near Dudu. The impact of the crash triggered a series of loud explosions as gas cylinders on the truck burst, scattering debris several metres away. One person was killed in the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported that flames and explosions were visible and could be heard from several kilometres around the area. Traffic on the busy highway came to a halt as police and fire personnel rushed to the scene to control the situation.

2-3 persons reportedly injured

Jaipur Inspector General Rahul Prakash confirmed that two to three people, including the tanker driver, were injured. They were immediately taken for medical attention. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Jaipur-I, Dr Ravi Shekhawat, stated that the injured driver was shifted to a nearby hospital for first aid.

Deputy CM Bairwa inspects incident site

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa arrived at the site on the instructions of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. He assured the media that the fire was under control and, so far, no deaths had been reported.

However, drivers and cleaners of the truck were missing. Search operations by police and local authorities are underway to trace them.

CM Sharma expresses grief

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed anguish over the incident. He said authorities were instructed to ensure proper treatment to those injured.

“The accident of a fire breaking out in a truck loaded with gas cylinders on the Jaipur–Ajmer National Highway in the Mozmabad police station area of Jaipur Rural is extremely tragic. Fire brigade and disaster management teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations at the incident site. Instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected. I pray to God for the safety and well-being of all citizens affected by this heart-wrenching incident,” CM Sharma posted on X.

Necessary arrangements were made in SMS hospital in Jaipur for the treatment of the victims.