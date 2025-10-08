Keir Starmer reaches Mumbai, set to meet PM Modi tomorrow; check itinerary for British PM's two-day visit PM Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with his British counterpart Starmer at 10:00 am at Mumbai Raj Bhavan on Thursday. This high-level discussion is expected to focus on deepening cooperation in areas including trade, technology and climate action.

Mumbai:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai today for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the UK and India. He landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 5:40 am.

PM Starmer was received by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat at the airport.

PM Modi to meet Starmer in Mumbai

PM Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with his British counterpart Starmer at 10:00 am at Mumbai Raj Bhavan on Thursday. This high-level discussion is expected to focus on deepening cooperation in areas including trade, technology and climate action.

Following the meeting, PM Starmer will address the press at Raj Bhavan, providing insights into the discussions and outlining future collaborative initiatives.

In the afternoon, the UK leader will attend the CEO Forum at the Jio World Center starting at 1:40 pm, where business leaders from both countries will explore opportunities to expand economic partnerships.

British PM to participate in Global Fintech Fest 2025

Immediately following the forum, at 2:25 PM, Prime Minister Starmer will participate in the Global Fintech Fest 2025, also held at the Jio World Center, emphasising innovation and digital finance cooperation.

Concluding his visit, the UK PM will depart at 11:30 pm on October 9.

Two leaders to discuss progress of “Vision 2035” plan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to review progress in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This comes as part of the long-term “Vision 2035” plan, a roadmap created alongside the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July. The plan aims to deepen key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Starmer is leading a large delegation of over 100 business leaders, university heads and cultural figures on this visit. The group’s focus is to enhance trade, investment, technology and educational links between India and the UK.

Recent figures from the UK’s Department for Business and Trade show that total trade in goods and services between the two nations stands at approximately £44.1 billion. The new trade agreement, signed during Modi’s visit to the UK on 24 July, is expected to boost these numbers significantly.

ALSO READ: