Rajasthan man dies in horrific crash while driving SUV at 196 km/h, live streaming on Facebook | VIDEO

A 41-year-old man was killed in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Tuesday after the car he was driving crashed into a dumper truck on the Deoli-Tonk highway near Polyada. The deceased was identified as Rajaram, son of Jagdish Jat, a resident of Janakpura Torri in Malpura police station area.

According to reports, Rajaram, who was engaged in farming and was a father of two, was travelling from Deoli towards Tonk when the accident occurred. He was reportedly doing a Facebook Live while driving, and a video that surfaced after the crash allegedly shows the vehicle travelling at around 197-198 km/h shortly before the collision.

Crash captured on Facebook live

The accident took place near Polyada in the Dooni area when Rajaram's car rammed into a dumper travelling ahead of him. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was badly damaged, and Rajaram died on the spot.

Police reached the accident site and initiated the necessary proceedings. The body was handed over to the family on Tuesday after a post-mortem examination. The incident left the family devastated, with relatives reportedly in deep grief following the death.

Rajaram is survived by two children. According to reports, one of his children is pursuing an MBBS degree. The news of his death triggered mourning among family members and relatives.

A purported Facebook Live video recorded shortly before the crash has also surfaced. The video has drawn attention because the vehicle's speed is allegedly shown at around 197-198 km/h. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

The incident has also raised concerns over road safety and the dangers of using social media while driving. The footage reportedly shows Rajaram live on Facebook while behind the wheel shortly before the car crashed into the dumper.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by police.

Reported by Purushottam Kumar Joshi

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