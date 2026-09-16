Resort politics back in Rajasthan, Congress sends councillors to Karnataka ahead of mayoral elections in Ajmer

The resort politics is back in Rajasthan ahead of mayoral elections in Ajmer as Congress has sent all its councillors to Karnataka. According to sources, the councillors are being housed at Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's resort. It is to be noted that neither BJP nor Congress got a clear majority in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation Elections, although Congress has emerged as the largest party here.
Congress can form its board with the support of independent councillors. Out of 80 wards of Ajmer Municipal Corporation, 37 councillors are from Congress. Congress is just four seats away from the majority, whereas BJP has 32 councillors. There are 11 independent councillors who can play a major role in Ajmer mayoral elections.
Let us tell you that Ajmer city is considered the stronghold of Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani. This time in the municipal corporation elections, Congress has surprised everyone by winning 37 wards. BJP has won 32 wards, while independent candidates have also performed strongly and have won in 11 wards. Now the political activity regarding the formation of the board in the municipal corporation has intensified.
Neither Congress nor BJP has a majority on their own. In such a situation, the role of 11 independent councilors has become very important.
List of winning councillors in Ajmer
|Ward
|Winner
|Party
|Reservation
|1
|Vinod Deendwania
|BJP
|General
|2
|Kamal Berwa
|Congress
|General
|3
|Anamika Sharma
|BJP
|General (Woman)
|4
|Monika
|BJP
|OBC (Woman)
|5
|Manju Devi
|BJP
|General (Woman)
|6
|Nirmala
|BJP
|OBC
|7
|Vivek Singh Rawat
|BJP
|General
|8
|Krutan Vaishnav
|Independent
|General
|10
|Hemlata
|BJP
|SC (Woman)
|11
|Sufiya Qureshi
|Independent
|General (Woman)
|12
|Ranjana
|BJP
|General (Woman)
|13
|Mohid Rehan Khan
|Congress
|OBC
|14
|Ajhar Khan
|Independent
|General
|15
|Amad
|Congress
|General
|16
|Taruna Goyal
|BJP
|General (Woman)
|17
|Balraj Gohil
|BJP
|OBC
|18
|Lakshmi
|Congress
|SC
|19
|Chandrashekhar Balotiya
|Congress
|SC
|20
|Rajesh Sharma
|BJP
|General
|21
|Sunil Motwani
|Congress
|General
|22
|Govind Raj
|BJP
|SC
|23
|Neelam Mewada
|Congress
|SC (Woman)
|24
|Rashmi Hingorani
|Congress
|General
|25
|Durga
|BJP
|SC (Woman)
|26
|Sunil Ken
|Congress
|SC
|27
|Vinod Kumar
|Independent
|SC
|28
|Gayatri Soni
|Independent
|General
|29
|Hemlata Khatri
|BJP
|OBC
|30
|Mosina
|Congress
|OBC (Woman)
|31
|Ankit Gurjar
|BJP
|OBC
|32
|Khushnuma Parveen
|Congress
|General (Woman)
|33
|Mohammad Ikramuddin
|Congress
|General
|34
|Manju Sharma
|BJP
|General
|35
|Monika
|Independent
|OBC
|36
|Nihal Singh Shekhawat
|Congress
|General
|37
|Madan Singh Rawat
|Independent
|OBC
|38
|Ishwar Tahlayani
|Congress
|General
|39
|Seema
|Congress
|General (Woman)
|40
|Jyoti Mishra
|BJP
|General
|41
|Sunil Singh
|BJP
|General
|42
|Sandeep Marwajani
|BJP
|General
|43
|Kajal Yadav
|Congress
|SC (Woman)
|44
|Pushpa Rajoriya
|Congress
|SC (Woman)
|45
|Rishi Bansiwal
|Congress
|SC
|46
|Hemant Sankhla
|BJP
|SC
|47
|Shashi Garwal
|Congress
|SC (Woman)
|48
|Nirmal Kumar
|Congress
|SC
|49
|Ghanshyam Verma
|Independent
|SC
|50
|Chandan Singh
|Congress
|SC
|51
|Chandra Kanta Paliwal
|Congress
|SC
|52
|Satish Berwa
|Congress
|General
|53
|Kailash Chand Komal
|Independent
|SC
|54
|Preeti Mahur
|Congress
|ST (Woman)
|55
|Vinod Asnani
|Congress
|General
|56
|Sunil Gurjar
|Independent
|General
|57
|Kiran Gadwal
|Congress
|General (Woman)
|58
|Manish Sethi
|Congress
|General
|59
|Babli
|Congress
|General (Woman)
|60
|Bhavana Chauhan
|Congress
|OBC (Woman)
|61
|Meenakshi Meena
|Congress
|ST
|62
|Pushpa Jodia
|Congress
|SC (Woman)
|63
|Udayveer Singh Rathore
|BJP
|OBC
|64
|Asha Nutwal
|Congress
|General (Woman)
|65
|Noratmal Gurjar
|Congress
|OBC
|66
|Ganesh Chandra Chauhan
|Congress
|OBC
|67
|Nalini Sharma
|BJP
|General
|68
|Anisha Morel
|BJP
|OBC
|69
|Resham Sharma
|Congress
|General (Woman)
|70
|Uma Pandit
|BJP
|General (Woman)
|71
|Ritu Rani
|BJP
|OBC (Woman)
|72
|Anju Shri
|BJP
|General (Woman)
|73
|Gangaram Saini
|BJP
|General
|74
|Ruchi Jain
|Independent
|General (Woman)
|75
|Ramesh Chelani
|BJP
|General
|76
|Satish Bansal
|BJP
|General
|77
|Vikas Kumar Lalwani
|BJP
|General
|78
|Hamid Khan
|Congress
|General
|79
|Kumar Lalwani
|BJP
|General
|80
|Kashyapi Sankhla
|BJP
|OBC (Woman)
-Reported by Rajkumar Verma, Ajmer
Also Read:
Ajmer Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Congress emerges as largest party with 37 seats