Resort politics back in Rajasthan, Congress sends councillors to Karnataka ahead of mayoral elections in Ajmer

Ajmer:

The resort politics is back in Rajasthan ahead of mayoral elections in Ajmer as Congress has sent all its councillors to Karnataka. According to sources, the councillors are being housed at Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's resort. It is to be noted that neither BJP nor Congress got a clear majority in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation Elections, although Congress has emerged as the largest party here.

Congress can form its board with the support of independent councillors. Out of 80 wards of Ajmer Municipal Corporation, 37 councillors are from Congress. Congress is just four seats away from the majority, whereas BJP has 32 councillors. There are 11 independent councillors who can play a major role in Ajmer mayoral elections.

Let us tell you that Ajmer city is considered the stronghold of Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani. This time in the municipal corporation elections, Congress has surprised everyone by winning 37 wards. BJP has won 32 wards, while independent candidates have also performed strongly and have won in 11 wards. Now the political activity regarding the formation of the board in the municipal corporation has intensified.

Neither Congress nor BJP has a majority on their own. In such a situation, the role of 11 independent councilors has become very important.

List of winning councillors in Ajmer

Ward Winner Party Reservation 1 Vinod Deendwania BJP General 2 Kamal Berwa Congress General 3 Anamika Sharma BJP General (Woman) 4 Monika BJP OBC (Woman) 5 Manju Devi BJP General (Woman) 6 Nirmala BJP OBC 7 Vivek Singh Rawat BJP General 8 Krutan Vaishnav Independent General 10 Hemlata BJP SC (Woman) 11 Sufiya Qureshi Independent General (Woman) 12 Ranjana BJP General (Woman) 13 Mohid Rehan Khan Congress OBC 14 Ajhar Khan Independent General 15 Amad Congress General 16 Taruna Goyal BJP General (Woman) 17 Balraj Gohil BJP OBC 18 Lakshmi Congress SC 19 Chandrashekhar Balotiya Congress SC 20 Rajesh Sharma BJP General 21 Sunil Motwani Congress General 22 Govind Raj BJP SC 23 Neelam Mewada Congress SC (Woman) 24 Rashmi Hingorani Congress General 25 Durga BJP SC (Woman) 26 Sunil Ken Congress SC 27 Vinod Kumar Independent SC 28 Gayatri Soni Independent General 29 Hemlata Khatri BJP OBC 30 Mosina Congress OBC (Woman) 31 Ankit Gurjar BJP OBC 32 Khushnuma Parveen Congress General (Woman) 33 Mohammad Ikramuddin Congress General 34 Manju Sharma BJP General 35 Monika Independent OBC 36 Nihal Singh Shekhawat Congress General 37 Madan Singh Rawat Independent OBC 38 Ishwar Tahlayani Congress General 39 Seema Congress General (Woman) 40 Jyoti Mishra BJP General 41 Sunil Singh BJP General 42 Sandeep Marwajani BJP General 43 Kajal Yadav Congress SC (Woman) 44 Pushpa Rajoriya Congress SC (Woman) 45 Rishi Bansiwal Congress SC 46 Hemant Sankhla BJP SC 47 Shashi Garwal Congress SC (Woman) 48 Nirmal Kumar Congress SC 49 Ghanshyam Verma Independent SC 50 Chandan Singh Congress SC 51 Chandra Kanta Paliwal Congress SC 52 Satish Berwa Congress General 53 Kailash Chand Komal Independent SC 54 Preeti Mahur Congress ST (Woman) 55 Vinod Asnani Congress General 56 Sunil Gurjar Independent General 57 Kiran Gadwal Congress General (Woman) 58 Manish Sethi Congress General 59 Babli Congress General (Woman) 60 Bhavana Chauhan Congress OBC (Woman) 61 Meenakshi Meena Congress ST 62 Pushpa Jodia Congress SC (Woman) 63 Udayveer Singh Rathore BJP OBC 64 Asha Nutwal Congress General (Woman) 65 Noratmal Gurjar Congress OBC 66 Ganesh Chandra Chauhan Congress OBC 67 Nalini Sharma BJP General 68 Anisha Morel BJP OBC 69 Resham Sharma Congress General (Woman) 70 Uma Pandit BJP General (Woman) 71 Ritu Rani BJP OBC (Woman) 72 Anju Shri BJP General (Woman) 73 Gangaram Saini BJP General 74 Ruchi Jain Independent General (Woman) 75 Ramesh Chelani BJP General 76 Satish Bansal BJP General 77 Vikas Kumar Lalwani BJP General 78 Hamid Khan Congress General 79 Kumar Lalwani BJP General 80 Kashyapi Sankhla BJP OBC (Woman)

-Reported by Rajkumar Verma, Ajmer

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Ajmer Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Congress emerges as largest party with 37 seats