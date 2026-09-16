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Resort politics back in Rajasthan, Congress sends councillors to Karnataka ahead of mayoral elections in Ajmer

Written By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Congress can form its board with the support of independent councillors. Out of 80 wards of Ajmer Municipal Corporation, 37 councillors are from Congress. Congress is just four seats away from the majority, whereas BJP has 32 councillors.

Congress has sent all its councillors to Karnataka.
Congress has sent all its councillors to Karnataka. Image Source : Reporter
Ajmer:

The resort politics is back in Rajasthan ahead of mayoral elections in Ajmer as Congress has sent all its councillors to Karnataka. According to sources, the councillors are being housed at Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's resort. It is to be noted that neither BJP nor Congress got a clear majority in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation Elections, although Congress has emerged as the largest party here.

Congress can form its board with the support of independent councillors. Out of 80 wards of Ajmer Municipal Corporation, 37 councillors are from Congress. Congress is just four seats away from the majority, whereas BJP has 32 councillors. There are 11 independent councillors who can play a major role in Ajmer mayoral elections. 

 

Let us tell you that Ajmer city is considered the stronghold of Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani. This time in the municipal corporation elections, Congress has surprised everyone by winning 37 wards. BJP has won 32 wards, while independent candidates have also performed strongly and have won in 11 wards. Now the political activity regarding the formation of the board in the municipal corporation has intensified. 

Neither Congress nor BJP has a majority on their own. In such a situation, the role of 11 independent councilors has become very important. 

List of winning councillors in Ajmer 

 

Ward Winner Party Reservation
1 Vinod Deendwania BJP General
2 Kamal Berwa Congress General
3 Anamika Sharma BJP General (Woman)
4 Monika BJP OBC (Woman)
5 Manju Devi BJP General (Woman)
6 Nirmala BJP OBC
7 Vivek Singh Rawat BJP General
8 Krutan Vaishnav Independent General
10 Hemlata BJP SC (Woman)
11 Sufiya Qureshi Independent General (Woman)
12 Ranjana BJP General (Woman)
13 Mohid Rehan Khan Congress OBC
14 Ajhar Khan Independent General
15 Amad Congress General
16 Taruna Goyal BJP General (Woman)
17 Balraj Gohil BJP OBC
18 Lakshmi Congress SC
19 Chandrashekhar Balotiya Congress SC
20 Rajesh Sharma BJP General
21 Sunil Motwani Congress General
22 Govind Raj BJP SC
23 Neelam Mewada Congress SC (Woman)
24 Rashmi Hingorani Congress General
25 Durga BJP SC (Woman)
26 Sunil Ken Congress SC
27 Vinod Kumar Independent SC
28 Gayatri Soni Independent General
29 Hemlata Khatri BJP OBC
30 Mosina Congress OBC (Woman)
31 Ankit Gurjar BJP OBC
32 Khushnuma Parveen Congress General (Woman)
33 Mohammad Ikramuddin Congress General
34 Manju Sharma BJP General
35 Monika Independent OBC
36 Nihal Singh Shekhawat Congress General
37 Madan Singh Rawat Independent OBC
38 Ishwar Tahlayani Congress General
39 Seema Congress General (Woman)
40 Jyoti Mishra BJP General
41 Sunil Singh BJP General
42 Sandeep Marwajani BJP General
43 Kajal Yadav Congress SC (Woman)
44 Pushpa Rajoriya Congress SC (Woman)
45 Rishi Bansiwal Congress SC
46 Hemant Sankhla BJP SC
47 Shashi Garwal Congress SC (Woman)
48 Nirmal Kumar Congress SC
49 Ghanshyam Verma Independent SC
50 Chandan Singh Congress SC
51 Chandra Kanta Paliwal Congress SC
52 Satish Berwa Congress General
53 Kailash Chand Komal Independent SC
54 Preeti Mahur Congress ST (Woman)
55 Vinod Asnani Congress General
56 Sunil Gurjar Independent General
57 Kiran Gadwal Congress General (Woman)
58 Manish Sethi Congress General
59 Babli Congress General (Woman)
60 Bhavana Chauhan Congress OBC (Woman)
61 Meenakshi Meena Congress ST
62 Pushpa Jodia Congress SC (Woman)
63 Udayveer Singh Rathore BJP OBC
64 Asha Nutwal Congress General (Woman)
65 Noratmal Gurjar Congress OBC
66 Ganesh Chandra Chauhan Congress OBC
67 Nalini Sharma BJP General
68 Anisha Morel BJP OBC
69 Resham Sharma Congress General (Woman)
70 Uma Pandit BJP General (Woman)
71 Ritu Rani BJP OBC (Woman)
72 Anju Shri BJP General (Woman)
73 Gangaram Saini BJP General
74 Ruchi Jain Independent General (Woman)
75 Ramesh Chelani BJP General
76 Satish Bansal BJP General
77 Vikas Kumar Lalwani BJP General
78 Hamid Khan Congress General
79 Kumar Lalwani BJP General
80 Kashyapi Sankhla BJP OBC (Woman)

 

 

-Reported by Rajkumar Verma, Ajmer 

Also Read:

Ajmer Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Congress emerges as largest party with 37 seats 

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