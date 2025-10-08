Akhilesh Yadav to meet Azam Khan in Rampur today amid rumors of him joining BSP; SP veteran sets condition Khan was released from Sitapur jail on September 22, nearly 23 months after his conviction. On September 18, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to him in the Quality Bar land grab case. An FIR was filed against him at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur in connection with this issue.

Rampur:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to meet senior party leader Azam Khan at his residence in Rampur today. This would be the first meeting between the two leaders since Khan was released from Sitapur jail on September 22, nearly 23 months after his conviction.

As per party sources, cited by PTI, former UP CM will fly from Lucknow to Bareilly and then proceed by car to Khan’s house.

Khan sets condition ahead of meeting with SP supremo

Ahead of the meeting, Azam Khan categorically said he would meet only Akhilesh Yadav. When asked about meeting with Rampur MP Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi, he said he did not know him.

"There is no programme. Akhilesh Yadav will meet me, and I will meet only him," he said.

Azam Khan junks reports of switching sides

The meeting between the two leaders is taking place amid rumors that the former Rampur MP might join the BSP led by Mayawati. However, he denied these claims, stating that he would continue to stay with the Samajwadi Party.

"We have something called character. Character does not mean whether we hold a post or not; it means people love and respect us. And we are not for sale, we have proved that," he said upon being questioned in this regard.

Azam Khan gets bail in multiple cases

On September 18, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Azam Khan in the Quality Bar land grab case. An FIR was filed against him and others at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur in connection with this issue. Following the FIR, Khan approached the High Court seeking bail.

Previously, Khan was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in a case that was 17 years old, which involved a road blockade and damage to public property.

Additionally, on September 10, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Azam Khan in a separate matter related to the alleged forced eviction of residents from Dungarpur colony in Rampur.

Over the years, a total of 16 FIRs have been lodged against Azam Khan, covering a broad spectrum of criminal allegations.