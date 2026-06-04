17-year-old JEE aspirant from UP found hanging in hostel room in Kota; no suicide note recovered

Kota:

A 17-year-old student preparing for the joint entrance examination (JEE) was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his paying guest (PG) accommodation in Rajasthan's Kota, officials said on Thursday.

The boy, identified as Aryan Ojha, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, was preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota since February this year and was living at a PG in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the city.

No suicide note found

Around 10.45 pm on Wednesday, other students residing at the PG discovered the body and informed the police. The teen was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma told reporters on Thursday.

The deceased is suspected to have died by suicide. However, the exact reason behind the extreme step remains unclear, as no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

The body has been kept at the MBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of family members.

NEET aspirant dies by suicide

Earlier, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district allegedly died by suicide in Nagpur after reportedly becoming distressed over the controversy surrounding the medical entrance examination and allegations of a paper leak.

The student, Akanksha Chaturvedi, a resident of Magania village in Mauganj, had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Nagpur, where her family had relocated in the hope of securing a better future for their children. She was found hanging in her room on May 20, according to family members.

A suicide note purportedly recovered by the family expressed her fear of having to take the examination again and the pressure of fulfilling her parents' expectations. In the note, she allegedly apologised to her parents and wrote that she did not have the courage to appear for the examination a second time despite initially expecting a good score.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

Also Read: 'Don't have strength to give exam again': NEET aspirant dies by suicide after pleak, leaves note

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