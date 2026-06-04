'Don't have strength to give exam again': NEET aspirant dies by suicide after leak, leaves heartbreaking note

Bhopal:

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district allegedly died by suicide in Nagpur after reportedly becoming distressed over the controversy surrounding the medical entrance examination and allegations of a paper leak.

The student, Akanksha Chaturvedi, a resident of Magania village in Mauganj, had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Nagpur, where her family had relocated in the hope of securing a better future for their children. She was found hanging in her room on May 20, according to family members.

Akanksha's father, Krishna Kumar Chaubey, is a farmer who had also been working as a cook in Nagpur to support the family's expenses and fund his daughter's education. Relatives said the family had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh through a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and borrowed money from relatives to finance her studies.

According to family members, Akanksha was optimistic after appearing for the NEET examination and believed she had performed well enough to secure admission to a medical college. However, they claimed that reports of alleged irregularities and a paper leak in the examination deeply affected her and pushed her into emotional distress.

Heartbreaking suicide note

A suicide note purportedly recovered by the family expressed her fear of having to take the examination again and the pressure of fulfilling her parents' expectations.

In the note, she allegedly apologised to her parents and wrote that she did not have the courage to appear for the examination a second time despite initially expecting a good score.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Suicide note left by Akanksha

The incident has sparked a political row in Madhya Pradesh, with opposition leaders visiting the bereaved family and demanding accountability over the alleged examination irregularities.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar spoke to the family over the phone and assured them of support, while state Youth Congress president Yash Ghonghoria visited their residence to offer condolences.

On Wednesday, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, along with former MLA Vipin Wankhede, state president Ashutosh Chouksey and other leaders, met the family in Mauganj. The student wing announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh and also promised help in clearing the family's outstanding Kisan Credit Card loan of Rs 3 lakh.

Addressing the media, Jakhar said the organisation stood with the family during the difficult period and would continue to support them in their pursuit of justice.

The tragedy has once again brought attention to the immense pressure faced by competitive examination aspirants and renewed concerns over the impact that allegations of irregularities in high-stakes examinations can have on students and their families.

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