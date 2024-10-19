BJP Announces candidates for Rajasthan assembly bypolls: Check names

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The BJP has officially announced its candidates for by-elections in six out of seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially declared its candidates for by-elections in six out of seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, setting the stage for a crucial electoral battle. The party has nominated Jagmohan Meena from Dausa, who is notably the brother of state minister Kirodi Lal Meena. Other candidates include Rajendra Bhambhu for Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh for Ramgarh, Rajendra Gurjar for Deoli-Uniara, Revant Ram Danga for Khinwsar, and Shanta Devi Meena for Salumbar. The candidate for the Chorasi seat has yet to be announced.

Voting for these seven assembly constituencies—Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, Chorasi, Salumbar, and Ramgarh—is scheduled for November 13, with results to be declared on November 23. Of the seats up for grabs, four were previously held by the Congress, while one each belonged to the BJP, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

The by-elections were prompted by various circumstances, including the deaths of Congress MLA Zubair Khan in Ramgarh and BJP MLA Amritlal Meena in Salumbar. Additionally, the remaining five constituencies require by-elections as the sitting MLAs were elected as Members of Parliament in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

Background of candidates

Jagmohan Meena (Dausa)

Jagmohan Meena is a seasoned politician affiliated with the BJP and has been actively involved in local governance. As the brother of Kirodi Lal Meena, he brings political lineage and experience to his candidacy. He is known for his commitment to addressing community issues and has a strong support base in Dausa.

Rajendra Bhambhu (Jhunjhunu)

Rajendra Bhambhu is a prominent leader in Jhunjhunu, known for his grassroots engagement and dedication to local development. He has previously held positions within the party and is recognized for his ability to connect with the electorate on pressing issues.

Sukhwant Singh (Ramgarh)

Sukhwant Singh is a rising star in the BJP, with a reputation for his work in community welfare. His candidacy comes at a critical time for Ramgarh, where he aims to consolidate BJP’s position following the recent passing of the former MLA.

Rajendra Gurjar (Deoli-Uniara)

Rajendra Gurjar has been a loyal party member, actively participating in various developmental initiatives in the Deoli-Ujiara constituency. His focus on infrastructure and public services has earned him respect among constituents.

Revant Ram Danga (Khinwsar)

Revant Ram Danga is a well-known figure in Khinvsar, with a background in social activism. He is committed to uplifting marginalized communities and aims to bring attention to their needs in the assembly.

Shanta Devi Meena (Salumbar)

Shanta Devi Meena has previously been involved in local politics and has a reputation for her advocacy on women's issues. Her candidacy for Salumbar reflects the BJP’s strategy to empower female leaders within the party.

As the BJP gears up for the by-elections, the political landscape in Rajasthan remains dynamic, with voter sentiment likely to play a pivotal role in determining the outcome.