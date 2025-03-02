Manipur: 42 firearms surrendered, 5 illegal bunkers destroyed amid ongoing ethnic conflict Manipur authorities reported the surrender of 42 more firearms and the destruction of five illegal bunkers as part of ongoing efforts to curb violence amid ethnic conflict in the state.

The police reported on Sunday that in a continued effort to curb violence in the strife-torn state of Manipur, the public has surrendered 42 more firearms and cartridges across five districts. The surrender occurred on Saturday, with significant contributions from Imphal West and East, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, and Tamenglong districts.

In Bishnupur, five firearms, including two pistols, six grenades, and over 75 rounds of ammunition, were voluntarily handed over to authorities. Additionally, seventeen country-made guns, nine locally crafted mortars ('pompi'), and cartridges were surrendered at Kaimai police station in Tamenglong district.

Elsewhere, ten firearms and various rounds of ammunition were surrendered at police stations in Yaingangpokpi, Porompat, Churachandpur, and Lamsang. These efforts are part of a broader initiative following the call from authorities to reduce the influx of illegal weapons into the region.

During a search operation in Imphal West, police seized significant weaponry, including an INSAS LMG, an AK-56 rifle, three SLR rifles, a 9mm SMG carbine, and other arms, along with multiple grenades, some without detonators. These seizures reflect the continued efforts of security forces to tackle armed groups in the region.

In addition to the weapons, security forces dismantled illegal bunkers at various locations in the state, including two at Mark Hill in the Kangpokpi district and three at Wakan Hill in Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts.

These actions follow a previous call from Manipur’s Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, urging warring factions to return weapons looted from security forces by February 20. Since then, over 300 firearms have been surrendered, particularly in the valley districts. After receiving requests from both hill and valley communities, the deadline for surrender has been extended until 4 p.m. on March 6.

The violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups that began in May 2023 has led to more than 250 deaths and displaced thousands. In response, the central government imposed President’s rule in February following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and the state assembly remains in suspended animation.