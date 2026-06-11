Manipur: Six bodies recovered in Kangpokpi; what we know about the missing Naga men case

Imphal:

Security forces have recovered the bodies of six people in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, with authorities suspecting them to be among the Naga men who had been missing since May. The discovery was made on Wednesday after an extensive search operation involving multiple security agencies.

According to Manipur Police, the remains were found after nearly 24 hours of continuous search efforts carried out by around 450 personnel from the state police, CRPF and Assam Rifles. Sniffer dogs and forensic experts also assisted in the operation. The deceased are believed to be among the six people who were allegedly taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13.

Search operation and investigation

Police said legal procedures are being completed and a detailed investigation has been launched. Officials added that the bodies would be taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for post-mortem examinations and DNA testing to confirm their identities.

The recovery took place a day after 14 Kuki individuals, who had also been abducted nearly a month ago in Senapati district, were released. The Kuki group and the six missing Naga men were among several people abducted following the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district.

CM Khemchand assures strict action

Reacting to the incident, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh expressed grief over the deaths and extended condolences to the families of the victims. He strongly condemned the killings and said the government would not tolerate such acts of violence.

The chief minister assured that those responsible would be identified, arrested and punished according to the law. He said the state administration would not remain a silent spectator to such atrocities.

Leaders condemn killings

The release of the 14 Kuki hostages earlier this week had been welcomed by leaders from neighbouring states. Nagaland Chief Minister and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had also appealed for the safe return of the six missing Naga men.

Following the recovery of the bodies, Sangma strongly condemned the killings, describing them as a senseless and unacceptable act of violence. In a statement, the National People's Party president expressed solidarity with the victims' families and called for those responsible to be brought to justice at the earliest.

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