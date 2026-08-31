Centre defers census exercise in Manipur amid demand for NRC first by civil society groups

Imphal:

The Central government on Monday (August 31) deferred the census exercise in Manipur considering the demand by civil society organisations for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before conducting census, an official statement said. The decision came a day before the house-listing phase of the Census was scheduled to begin in the violence-affected state on September 1.

Decision taken after Amit Shah chaired review meeting

The decision to defer the census exercise came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to 'assess the current situation' in Manipur, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

"The demand raised by the people of Manipur to defer the census exercise in the northeastern state before the implementation of the NRC was discussed in the meeting. The meeting agreed to defer the proposed Census exercise in the state considering the feelings and aspirations of the people of Manipur," it said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Demand for NRC implementation

The demand for NRC implementation stemmed from the apprehension of the Meitei and Naga communities that a census without NRC could result in "demographic changes" in the state due to the alleged entry of illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar, who have ethnic ties with the Kuki people.

The issue was also brought before the Manipur High Court, where counsel representing the state and Central governments informed a division bench about the decision to defer the census exercise.

The petitions were filed by the Kangleipak Students Association and social activist Shanta Nahakpam, who is the convenor of a group of 14 civil society organisations.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice M Sundar and Justice A Guneswar Sharma, has scheduled the next hearing for October 12.

Earlier on August 27, a large number of Meira Paibi activists carried out a massive torch rally in Manipur's Imphal, demanding an update to the NRC before the commencement of the national census operation. The rally, organised by the North Imphal Meira and Clubs Coordinating Committee under the aegis of the Campaign for Justice and Fair Delimitation (JFD), saw hundreds of women marching through the streets with flaming torches.

On August 23, Meira Paibi (women torchbearers) activists carried out a massive torch rally along Tiddim Road, continuing to ask for an update to the NRC before the census exercise.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

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