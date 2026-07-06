2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, several injured in militant ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul

Imphal:

Two personnel of the Assam Rifles were killed and several others were injured after an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Monday afternoon, police said. According to officials, the attack took place at around 1:30 pm in the Nungshang Khong area when a convoy of the 40 Assam Rifles was fired upon.

The sudden assault led to casualties among the security personnel travelling in the convoy.

Security forces immediately launched search operations in the surrounding areas. Additional teams have also been deployed to carry out area domination in vulnerable and fringe locations.

Manipur Governor expresses anguish

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed deep pain over the incident. He extended condolences to the grieving families and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

“The Governor of Manipur is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two brave Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in Ukhrul today. The Governor strongly condemns this dastardly act of violence. Such attacks have no place in our society and cannot weaken our collective resolve to uphold peace and security,” read the post by official X handle of Manipur Lok Bhavan.

“The Governor extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prays that they find strength and courage in this hour of grief. He prays for the strength, resilience, and speedy recovery of all those injured in the incident,” it added.

Manipur Home Minister condemns attack

The incident has been strongly condemned by Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam. In a post on social media platform X, he expressed grief over the loss of lives and said the attack was deeply unfortunate. He added that such violence disturbs peace and harmony in the state.

The minister also expressed confidence that security agencies will take strict action against those responsible, in line with the law.

Manipur has been witnessing prolonged ethnic violence since May 2023 between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands of people. The immediate catalyst in 2023 was a High Court order that examined the possibility of adding the Meitei community to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Security operations have continued across sensitive areas since then to prevent further incidents.

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