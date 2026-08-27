Four Naga civilians killed, one missing as militants ambush vehicle in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Imphal:

At least four people were killed and another person went missing after armed militants ambushed a vehicle in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place in an isolated stretch between Makui Ashang and Thabamba Naga, raising fresh concerns over security in the region. All four victims belonged to the Liangmai Naga community and died at the spot following the attack. The bodies are being taken to Senapati district hospital for further procedures.

The killings triggered a strong reaction in the Naga-dominated areas of the region. Following the incident, the Naga People's Organisation (NPO) called for shops and business establishments in Senapati district headquarters to shut down. The shutdown came as the community expressed its response to the deaths and added to the sense of tension following the latest militant attack. Authorities are continuing to gather details about the ambush, including the circumstances surrounding the attack and the whereabouts of the person reported missing.

Three militants arrested in Imphal East

The latest incident comes days after security forces arrested three alleged militants linked to different proscribed outfits in Imphal East district. On August 25, an active cadre of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested during a search operation at Kiyamgei Awang Leikai. The arrested individual was identified as N Sanju Meitei.

According to police, an AK rifle, an SMG carbine, nine magazines and 737 rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession. He was allegedly involved in extortion-related activities. In a separate operation, security personnel apprehended two alleged active cadres of the proscribed SOREPA from Khurai Thangjam Leikai. The arrests were made based on what authorities described as "reliable intelligence corroborated by 28 Assam Rifles". The two arrested men were identified as L Rocky Singh (37) and P Kumarjit Singh (36).

Police said the two had allegedly arrived in the area to collect extortion money. A handwritten extortion slip carrying a mobile phone number and the name SOREPA was also recovered from their possession.

Amit Shah scheduled to visit Manipur in October

The latest violence has also come against the backdrop of the Centre's continuing engagement with Manipur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state during the first week of October, according to the Chief Minister's Secretariat. During the proposed visit, Shah is expected to lay the foundation stone for Senapati Medical College and review other developmental projects in the state.

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat said Shah made the announcement during his meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday. "Amit Shah will also visit the state in the first week of October this year. During his visit, the Union home minister will lay the foundation stone of Senapati Medical College and oversee other developmental projects of the state," the Chief Minister's Secretariat said in a statement. Shah also said that the central government would fulfil the wishes of the people of Manipur, according to the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

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