Manipur schools, colleges to remain shut till August 22 amid unrest over NRC

Imphal:

The Manipur government has declared that all educational institutions in the northeast state, including schools and colleges, will remain shut till August 22. In a late night order issued by the education department, the state government cited the "prevailing law-and-order situation" to ask schools and colleges to remain closed in Manipur.

"In view of the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state, the Governor of Manipur declare the closure of all schools as may be affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, the Central Board of Secondary Education or otherwise; colleges and higher education institutes including universities; falling under government, aided or unaided sectors, from August 20 to August 22," the order stated.

(Image Source : ANI)Manipur schools, colleges will remain shut till August 22.

The decision to direct the education institution to remain shut till Saturday was taken in view of the unrest that erupted in Manipur after the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) called a 48-hour strike, demanding the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census exercise is carried out in the state.

During the JFD's protest on Wednesday, effigies of politicians, including Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, were burnt in several areas. The protest also led to the blockade of roads in many districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal and Bishnupur. For Thursday, the JFD has also called for a boycott of all government offices across Manipur.

The JFD has demanded that the NRC is implemented in Manipur before the census, for which the self-enumeration phase began on August 17.

The chief minister has stated that the state government is supporting the demand for NRC and the Manipur Assembly has also already passed a resolution on the issue and conveyed to the Centre. "I request all to take another form of agitation instead of resorting to bandhs and blockades as these affect daily wage earners and students," Singh said earlier this week.

With the situation remain tensed, Singh reviewed the situation on Wednesday with senior officials of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), including Inspector General Rajendra Narayan Dash. He later thanked the central forces for their "dedication and valuable contribution" in maintaining peace across Manipur.

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