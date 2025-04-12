Advertisement
  1. News
  2. North East
  3. Manipur
  4. Centre sends record 16 IPS officers to Manipur in major step towards stability

Centre sends record 16 IPS officers to Manipur in major step towards stability

In a major step to restore peace in violence-hit Manipur, the Centre has deployed a record 16 IPS officers from the 2024 batch—its highest ever in one year.

Manipur Police personnel stand guard in Bishnupur district.
Manipur Police personnel stand guard in Bishnupur district. Image Source : PTI/File photo
Reported ByManish Prasad  Edited ByNitin Kumar  
ImphalPublished: , Updated:

In a significant move to stabilise the situation in strife-hit Manipur, the central government has deputed a record 16 IPS officers from the 2024 batch to the state—marking the highest-ever posting of IPS officers to Manipur in a single year. This unprecedented deployment highlighted the government's seriousness in restoring law and order in the violence-hit region.

India Tv - Manipur IPS officers
(Image Source : INDIA TV)Formal order.

According to official data, previous years saw far fewer postings to Manipur:

  • 2018: 0 officers
  • 2019: 2 officers
  • 2020: 1 officer
  • 2021: 3 officers

Officials said the step is aimed at strengthening the administrative machinery and improving on-ground policing and intelligence coordination in Manipur, which has witnessed prolonged unrest in recent months.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Manipur Section
Manipur Ips Officers Ips Manipur Police Central Government
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\