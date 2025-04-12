Centre sends record 16 IPS officers to Manipur in major step towards stability In a major step to restore peace in violence-hit Manipur, the Centre has deployed a record 16 IPS officers from the 2024 batch—its highest ever in one year.

In a significant move to stabilise the situation in strife-hit Manipur, the central government has deputed a record 16 IPS officers from the 2024 batch to the state—marking the highest-ever posting of IPS officers to Manipur in a single year. This unprecedented deployment highlighted the government's seriousness in restoring law and order in the violence-hit region.

According to official data, previous years saw far fewer postings to Manipur:

2018: 0 officers

2019: 2 officers

2020: 1 officer

2021: 3 officers

Officials said the step is aimed at strengthening the administrative machinery and improving on-ground policing and intelligence coordination in Manipur, which has witnessed prolonged unrest in recent months.