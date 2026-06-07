Assam CM allocates guardian districts to 16 Cabinet Ministers: Here's full district-wise list

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (June 7) announced the allocation of Guardian Districts to both newly inducted and existing Cabinet ministers, assigning them responsibility for overseeing the development and administration of specific districts.

Announcing the decision in a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "I am pleased to announce the allocations of Guardian Districts to the Hon’ble Ministers of the Government of Assam. "I am confident that the Hon’ble Ministers will work closely with the district administrations to further accelerate our journey towards progress and prosperity."

Here's full district-wise list

S.No. Minister Districts 1. Rameswar Teli Tinsukia, Jorhat 2. Atul Bora Kamrup (Metro), Dhemaji 3. Charan Boro Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang 4. Ajanta Neog Morigaon, Kamrup 5. Ashwini Ray Sarkar Bongaigaon, Barpeta 6. Ashok Singhal Darrang, Dhubri 7. Bimal Bora Sivasagar, Charaideo 8. Biswajit Daimary Nalbari, Sonitpur 9. Jayanta Mallabaruah Tamulpur, Goalpara 10. Kaushik Rai Sribhumi, Hailakandi 11. Keshab Mahanta South Salmara-Mankachar, North Lakhimpur 12. Krishnendu Paul Dima Hasao, Cachar 13 Nilima Devi Bajali, Udalguri 14. Pijush Hazarika Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong 15. Dr Ranoj Pegu Biswanath, Golaghat 16. Susanta Borgohain Majuli, Dibrugarh

About Guardian District

It is pertinent to mention that a Guardian District is a district assigned to a Guardian Minister, who serves as the state government's representative for that region. The minister is tasked with overseeing the district's overall development, coordinating with local authorities, monitoring the implementation of government schemes and infrastructure projects, and addressing administrative challenges.

Guardian Ministers also play a key role in supervising the allocation and utilisation of government funds to ensure the timely execution of development initiatives.

The governor had sworn in 12 ministers on June 5, while Sarma and four others took oath on May 12 after the BJP-led NDA returned to power in the state for the third consecutive term.

Assam Cabinet approves enhancement of DA/DR%

Earlier, the Assam Cabinet approved the enhancement of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) from the existing rate of 58 per cent to 60 per cent, effective immediately, benefiting more than 8 lakh state government employees and pensioners.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the first cabinet meeting following the ministry expansion earlier in the day, the chief minister said that the enhanced rates will benefit serving state government employees, pensioners, family pensioners, extraordinary pensioners, and compassionate family pensioners.

The cabinet also approved the enhancement of the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund allocation from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore for each MLA during the year 2026-27, while from 2027-28, it will be further enhanced to Rs 2 crore.

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