Assam Cabinet Expansion: 12 NDA MLAs sworn as in ministers as CM Himanta expands his team | Full list

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expanded his cabinet, with as many as 12 MLAs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) taking oath as ministers. The development comes days after Sarma took as the northeast state's chief minister for a second consecutive time.

The oath to the 12 legislators was administered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Lok Bhavan in Guwahati. Of them, 12 were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while just one MLA of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was given a ministerial berth.

BJP MLA Nilima Devi notably was the only female leader who was made a minister as part of the cabinet expansion.

Assam, which has a total of 126 assembly constituencies, can have up to 19 ministers, including the chief minister, under Article 164(1A) of the Constitution. With Friday's cabinet expansion, the strength of Assam council of ministers has increased to 17, which also includes Sarma.

S.No. Name Party About the leader 1 Ashwini Roy Sarkar BJP BJP's Ashwini Roy Sarkar won the Golakganj constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Kartik Chandra Ray with a margin of 30,782 votes. Sarkar first won the Golakganj seat in 2016, defeating Congress candidate Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar by 6,391 votes. However, he lost to Sobahan by 10,699 votes in the 2021 election. 2 Ashok Singhal BJP BJP's Ashok Singhal won the Dhekiajuli constituency for a third time in a row in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Batash Orang with a margin of 48,169 votes. Singhal emerged victorious in Dhekiajuli for the first time in 2016 by defeating Congress candidate Habul Chakraborty. He retained the seat in 2021, defeating Congress's Benudhar Nath by a margin of 35,070 votes. He held several important portfolios in the first Himanta Biswa Sarma Ministry, including Irrigation, Guwahati Development, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Affairs, Health and Family Welfare. 3 Bimal Borah BJP BJP's Bimal Borah is also a three-time legislator who won the Tingkhong constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Bipul Gogoi with a margin of 49,026 votes. Borah registered victory in Tingkhong for the first time in 2016 by defeating Congress candidate Atuwa Munda by 18,338 votes. He retained the seat in 2021, defeating Munda again by a margin of 28,394 votes. 4 Biswajit Daimary BJP BJP's Biswajit Daimary won the Tamulpur constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) chief Pramod Boro with a margin of 26,743 votes. He was the Speaker of the Assam Assembly from 2021 to 2026 and was elected from the Panery seat in 2021 by defeating Bodoland People's Front (BPF) candidate Karuna Kanta Swargiary by 35,852 votes. He first won the Tamulpur seat in 2001 by defeating Congress candidate Padum Chauhan by 16,854 votes but lost to Chandi Basumatary in 2006 by 3,350 votes. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 2008, representing the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 and 2020. He left the BPF and joined the BJP to win the Rajya Sabha by-election in 2021. 5 Jayanta Malla Baruah BJP Jayanta Malla Baruah won the Nalbari constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Sarma with a margin of 60,101 votes. He held several important portfolios in the first Himanta Biswa Sarma Ministry, including Public Health Engineering, Industries and Commerce, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Tourism, and Housing and Urban Affairs. He won the Nalbari constituency in 2011 as a Congress nominee by defeating Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Alaka Sarma by 8,223 votes. He is a close loyalist of Himanta Biswa Sarma and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015. Baruah did not contest the 2016 election but later won the Nalbari seat on a BJP ticket in 2021 by defeating Congress candidate Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan with a margin of 49,457 votes. 6 Kaushik Rai BJP BJP's Kaushik Rai won the Lakhimpur constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Ghana Buragohain with a margin of 32,220 votes. Pal first won the Lakhipur seat in 2021, defeating Congress candidate Mukesh Pandey by 12,700 votes. He held several important portfolios in the first Himanta Biswa Sarma Ministry, including Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Mines and Minerals and Barak Valley Development. 7 Keshab Mahanta AGP AGP's Keshab Mahanta won the Kaliabor constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Independent candidate Jiten Gour with a margin of 17,890 votes. Mahanta, the senior Asom Gana Parishad leader, represented the seat in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021. He also won the Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat in 1996. He held several important portfolios in both Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma ministries, including Science, Technology and Climate Change, Information Technology, Water Resources, Library and Archaeology, Health and Family Welfare, Transport, Excise and Revenue, and Disaster Management. 8 Krishnendu Paul BJP BJP's Krishnendu Paul won the Patharkandi constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Kartik Sena Sinha with a margin of 46,764 votes. Paul first won the seat in 2016, defeating All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Debendra Kumar Sinha by 9,268 votes. He retained the seat in 2021 by defeating Congress's Sachin Sahoo by a margin of 4,467 votes. He held several important portfolios in the first Himanta Biswa Sarma Ministry, including Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries and Public Works (Roads). 9 Nilima Devi BJP BJP's Nilima Devi won the Mangaldai constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Rijumoni Talukdar with a margin of 23,936 votes. Devi received 1,00,078 votes, while her nearest rival, Talukdar, managed to get 76,142 votes. 10 Pijush Hazarika BJP BJP's Pijush Hazarika won the Jagiroad constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Sri Bubul Das with a margin of 93,584 votes. Hazarika first won the seat in 2016, defeating Congress candidate Bibekananda Dalai by 28,326 votes. He retained the seat in 2021 by defeating Congress's Swapan Kumar Mandal by a margin of 29,404 votes. He held several important portfolios in the first Himanta Biswa Sarma Ministry, including Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Printing and Stationery, Parliamentary Affairs, and Social Justice and Empowerment. 11 Ranoj Pegu BJP BJP's Ranoj Pegu won the Dhemaji constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Sri Sailen Sonowal with a margin of 32,229 votes. Pegu first won the seat in the 2017 bypoll, defeating Congress candidate Babul Sonowal by 9,285 votes. He retained the seat in 2021 by defeating Assam Jatiya Parishad's (AJP) Chittaranjan Basumatary by a margin of 30,792 votes. He held several important portfolios in the first Himanta Biswa Sarma Ministry, including Education (Higher, Secondary and Elementary), Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (non-BTC), Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes, Tribal Welfare, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (Library and Museum). 12 Susanta Borgohain BJP Susanta Borgohain represents the Thowra assembly constituency. In the 2026 assembly elections in Assam, he defeated Raijor Dal candidate Dhaijya Konwar. He received 54,956 or 61.99 per cent votes, while Konwar secured 24,395 or 27.52 per cent votes. Congress candidate Monuranjan Konwar was a distant third, with 5,892 or 6.65 per cent votes.

Led by Sarma, the BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for a third straight term. Out of the 126 assembly constituencies, the BJP won 82 seats, while the Congress was distant second with 19 constituencies. The Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and the AGP -- BJP's alliance partners -- won 10 seats each, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

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