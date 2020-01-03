Image Source : AP US orders citizens to leave Iraq immediately after Baghdad airstrike

The US embassy in Baghdad has issued an advisory to all US citizens in Iraq to leave the country immediately. The advisory has been issued in the aftermath of the Baghdad strike by US forces that killed a top rank Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

A statement by US embassy said: Due to heightened tensions in Iraq®ion, US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 travel advisory and depart Iraq immediately. US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land.

US has advised its citizens to depart via airline if possible or by land to other countries.

In the aftermath of the strikes, Iranian top brass has pitched up the rhetoric by saying that 'harsh revenge awaits criminals responsible for the killing of Qasem Soleimani.'

Also Read | Baghdad airport attack: Iran's Qasem Soleimani killed on Trump's order, says Pentagon

Also Read | Who was General Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander killed in US strike​

Also Read | Top Obama aide: Soleimani death frightening moment​

Also Read | "Harsh revenge awaits 'criminals' who killed Soleimani," says Iran Supreme Leader

Also Read | Trump has put US troops life at risk, did not take Congress's authorisation: Nancy Pelosi