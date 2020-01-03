Trump has put US troops at risk, did not take Congress's authorisation: Nancy Pelosi

Image Source : AP Trump has put US troops life at risk, did not take Congress's authorisation: Nancy Pelosi

American Democrat Party politician and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has slammed President Donald Trump for the strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Pelosi in her statement said, "American leaders' highest priority is to protest American lives and interests. But we cannot put the lives of American service members, diplomats, and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions. Tonight's airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America - and the world - cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return."

Attacking Trump for conducting the strike without any Congressional authorization, Pelosi said, "The Administration has conducted tonight's strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without authorization for use of military force against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of Congress."

"The Full Congress must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the administration, including the significant escalation of the deployment of additional troops to the region," she signed off with.

In the aftermath of the strikes that killed one of the top Generals in Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran has promised 'harsh revenge against the criminals responsible for the death of Qasem Soleimani.'

